Well, most of the reports were about instability when saving and loading the game, since I had done most of the testing myself without saving and loading, people had problems if they didn't finish the game in one go. Fixed issues some users were experiencing:

Buildings no longer pile up in one place when loading the game

When loading the game, your newly built ships no longer replace the previous ones

Improved the main menu

Added the much-requested resolutions: You can now put it in full screen mode or in windowed mode

Improved translations in some places

Improved the trading system: There are no longer exploits in some cities that allow you to sell above the purchase price

There are no longer issues with shared reputation between cities

Changed the texts on dialogue buttons so they never go off-screen even if they are very long

Fixed the volume sliders; -80dB now mutes the track completely

Added vertical sync option

The fast travel button now correctly displays when it is active and when it is not

On mobile devices, the pause menu can now be accessed without having to backspace (fixes some devices that were closing the game instead of opening the pause menu)

The Removed some hidden text that appeared behind the date (it was a debug when I was testing the reputation I had left there, haha, only a small "a" was visible behind it; the word was "Reputation: (number)", for those curious).