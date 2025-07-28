 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19378995 Edited 28 July 2025 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Well, most of the reports were about instability when saving and loading the game, since I had done most of the testing myself without saving and loading, people had problems if they didn't finish the game in one go. Fixed issues some users were experiencing:

  • Buildings no longer pile up in one place when loading the game

  • When loading the game, your newly built ships no longer replace the previous ones

  • Improved the main menu

  • Added the much-requested resolutions: You can now put it in full screen mode or in windowed mode

  • Improved translations in some places

  • Improved the trading system: There are no longer exploits in some cities that allow you to sell above the purchase price

  • There are no longer issues with shared reputation between cities

  • Changed the texts on dialogue buttons so they never go off-screen even if they are very long

  • Fixed the volume sliders; -80dB now mutes the track completely

  • Added vertical sync option

  • The fast travel button now correctly displays when it is active and when it is not

  • On mobile devices, the pause menu can now be accessed without having to backspace (fixes some devices that were closing the game instead of opening the pause menu)

  • The Removed some hidden text that appeared behind the date (it was a debug when I was testing the reputation I had left there, haha, only a small "a" was visible behind it; the word was "Reputation: (number)", for those curious).

  • Removed Jack Sparrow for #MeToo.

That's all the improvements for now! If any bugs persist, let me know.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3814831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link