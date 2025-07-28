 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19378965 Edited 28 July 2025 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a couple of quick fixes to implement to remove some annoying bugs that make certain aspects unplayable.

  • FIXED ducking messing collisions with springs and spikes across all levels.
  • FIXED World 5 boss now spawns in the correct place (so you can actually finish the level).
  • FIXED The player was unable to duck and drop through some of the slopes that they should have been able to.
  • ADD more to the layout of world 5 boss. (still WIP but getting there).

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3208581
