- FIXED ducking messing collisions with springs and spikes across all levels.
- FIXED World 5 boss now spawns in the correct place (so you can actually finish the level).
- FIXED The player was unable to duck and drop through some of the slopes that they should have been able to.
- ADD more to the layout of world 5 boss. (still WIP but getting there).
28/07/25 - Quick Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a couple of quick fixes to implement to remove some annoying bugs that make certain aspects unplayable.
