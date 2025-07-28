Hello!

We have updated the version to resolve several issues found in the previous version. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

(1) Fixed Font Error

Fixed an issue where some characters were not displayed properly when running in Chinese.

(2) Fixed UI Error - Adventurer’s Side Stories

Fixed an error where the 2nd/3rd Side Stories would be displayed when events with each master adventurer had not been completed.

(3) Fixed An Error That Prevented Progress In Endless Mode

During the Heat Wave Week, it is nearly impossible to complete quests that require expert/master adventurers to visit. Therefore, we have fixed the issue so that quests requiring visits from expert/master adventurers do not occur during the heatwave week.

(4) Etc.