 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19378904 Edited 28 July 2025 – 03:32:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!
We have updated the version to resolve several issues found in the previous version. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

(1) Fixed Font Error
  Fixed an issue where some characters were not displayed properly when running in Chinese.

(2) Fixed UI Error - Adventurer’s Side Stories
  Fixed an error where the 2nd/3rd Side Stories would be displayed when events with each master adventurer had not been completed.

(3) Fixed An Error That Prevented Progress In Endless Mode
  During the Heat Wave Week, it is nearly impossible to complete quests that require expert/master adventurers to visit. Therefore, we have fixed the issue so that quests requiring visits from expert/master adventurers do not occur during the heatwave week.

(4) Etc.

  • We have fixed bugs that caused inconvenience in some controls.

  • We have improved some translations.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2552311
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2552312
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link