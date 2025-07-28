 Skip to content
28 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey villagers!

The wait is over — Village Tale is officially AVAILABLE NOW!

To celebrate, we’re rolling out a huge update packed with content and quality-of-life improvements you've been asking for.

New Additions: Build Bigger, Live Cozier

  • +10 new buildings to enrich your town’s economy and charm

  • +2 adorable new animals

  • +50 new resources

  • New decorations

New Gameplay Systems

  • Restaurant & Workshop Buildings (New Service Buildings mechanic):
    Serve your villagers meals and tools to boost efficiency

  • Festival Building: Throw local festivals to generate extra income and raise morale

  • Fully working Happiness System: Keep your villagers joyful and productive!

  • Cloud Unlocking: Expand your land by clearing the clouds and reaching new areas

UI & Quality-of-Life Features

  • Statistics UI: Track your village’s growth and production

  • Music Player: Control the game’s relaxing soundtrack anytime

  • Levels UI: View and plan your unlockable progress with ease

  • +4 New Languages: Enjoy the game in even more languages!

Supporter Pack Bonus

  • 2 Exclusive Pets: A cute little companion for your villagers


Whether you're a returning settler or joining us for the first time — there's never been a better time to start your Village Tale.

Buy now:

- Knight Owl Games 🦉

