The wait is over — Village Tale is officially AVAILABLE NOW!

To celebrate, we’re rolling out a huge update packed with content and quality-of-life improvements you've been asking for.

New Additions: Build Bigger, Live Cozier

+10 new buildings to enrich your town’s economy and charm

+2 adorable new animals

+50 new resources

New decorations

New Gameplay Systems

Restaurant & Workshop Buildings (New Service Buildings mechanic):

Serve your villagers meals and tools to boost efficiency

Festival Building : Throw local festivals to generate extra income and raise morale

Fully working Happiness System : Keep your villagers joyful and productive!

Cloud Unlocking: Expand your land by clearing the clouds and reaching new areas

UI & Quality-of-Life Features

Statistics UI : Track your village’s growth and production

Music Player : Control the game’s relaxing soundtrack anytime

Levels UI : View and plan your unlockable progress with ease

+4 New Languages: Enjoy the game in even more languages!

Supporter Pack Bonus

2 Exclusive Pets: A cute little companion for your villagers





Whether you're a returning settler or joining us for the first time — there's never been a better time to start your Village Tale.



- Knight Owl Games 🦉