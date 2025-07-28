Hey villagers!
The wait is over — Village Tale is officially AVAILABLE NOW!
To celebrate, we’re rolling out a huge update packed with content and quality-of-life improvements you've been asking for.
New Additions: Build Bigger, Live Cozier
+10 new buildings to enrich your town’s economy and charm
+2 adorable new animals
+50 new resources
New decorations
New Gameplay Systems
Restaurant & Workshop Buildings (New Service Buildings mechanic):
Serve your villagers meals and tools to boost efficiency
Festival Building: Throw local festivals to generate extra income and raise morale
Fully working Happiness System: Keep your villagers joyful and productive!
Cloud Unlocking: Expand your land by clearing the clouds and reaching new areas
UI & Quality-of-Life Features
Statistics UI: Track your village’s growth and production
Music Player: Control the game’s relaxing soundtrack anytime
Levels UI: View and plan your unlockable progress with ease
+4 New Languages: Enjoy the game in even more languages!
Supporter Pack Bonus
2 Exclusive Pets: A cute little companion for your villagers
Whether you're a returning settler or joining us for the first time — there's never been a better time to start your Village Tale.
- Knight Owl Games 🦉