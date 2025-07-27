Known compatibility issue: Black screen may occur when adjusting window scaling for the first time on some systems; restarting once will resolve it.

Due to frequent accidental activation reports, the Global Acceleration function has been reverted to requiring the Ctrl key to be held down.

Toggling Global Acceleration ON or OFF now requires pressing the Ctrl + F.

(Compatibility Mode does not support the acceleration function; the actual performance of the acceleration function depends on the Windows system)

(I'm currently developing small-scale projects for practice to improve my Unity skills)