The Bronze Sparrow Tower of the Three Kingdoms era gathered the realm's finest beauties, with Diaochan reigning as the undisputed queen.

Ethereal as clouds obscuring the moon, graceful as snow swirling in the wind.

Had the east wind failed Zhou Yu, the Qiao sisters would be spring captives in the Bronze Sparrow Tower.

A seductive fox spirit awaits your affection...

These ladies crave cultivation. As a tomb-raiding commander, embark on ancient quests to win your beloved's heart.

The way to explore the mausoleum is: in the mausoleum, tap the compass button at the bottom of the screen, the compass rotates and 2 directions will appear randomly, tap to select a direction, you can start exploring the mausoleum

Exploring the Mausoleum has a chance to encounter supernatural events, such as the Ghost Bride, which you can click to select the Demon (left button) or Release (right button)

Exploring the Mausoleum has a chance to encounter bonus events, such as the Golden Sands Treasure Room, where you can click to open the treasure and get money

Exploring the Mausoleum has a chance to encounter a trap event, such as the Poison Dragon Pool, where the Encounter Trap will directly deduct morale

Exploring the Mausoleum has a chance to encounter mechanism events, such as the Xuanniao Trap, which requires key interaction

Each exploration has a chance to increase the progress value of NSWE, when the progress in the 4 directions is full, click the BOSS button in the lower left corner, you can meet the mirror demon BOSS, you need to press the button to interact. Kill bosses to increase your level.

Exploring the Mausoleum is extremely demoralizing, but it can be rewarded in the tent to restore morale, and at the same time, staying in the tent scene will place a small amount of gold every 5 seconds, and the higher the level, the more gold will be added.

As a gravedigger, once you step into the mausoleum, how should you choose?

Attention: This game is a video interactive game that involves adult content gameplay such as live nudity, AI beauty, nurturing beauty, dating beauty, BDSM beauty, etc. Minors are prohibited from experiencing it. Meanwhile, due to regional requirements, China has restricted Steam login and prohibited its dissemination in China.