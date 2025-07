This update fixes the following issues:

You can no longer bring some items to unintended areas of the game.

The wall hiding logic in the center looks visually buggy as it causes walls to disappear unexpectedly.

I was unable to reproduce the camera rubberbanding when you try to move after clicking on something, so maybe I accidentally fixed it?

Fixed clipping in storage_ring

The following issues are known but not fixed in this build:

One player reported a lighting issue in the center, where it loads in completely dark while playing a game. Reloading the game fixes the issue. If you run into this, please reach out with more information.

One player reported a game freeze when interacting with the EVA computer. I was not able to reproduce this issue. If you run into this, please reach out with hardware information.

For some reason, on some computers, the envelope in the wordmark that you see after beating the game spins too fast.

If you have any problems with this build, please report the issue on the forum. In the meantime, you can roll back to the previous version by using the v1.2.0 branch.