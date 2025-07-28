Superspective 0.2.2 includes:

New playtest message upon game game startup. I'll probably make this a "first time startup only" thing in the future

Changed A Space Between level layout to prevent unnecessary and lengthy backtracking to previous area

Added a new secret area, somewhere...

Added a confirmation dialog box when settings menu is exited without applying changes

UI navigation should feel more fluid and intuitive in general, fixed several issues with dialogs getting stuck onscreen

Major performance improvements for moving PillarDimensionObjects (e.g. every cube in the game) collisions caching

As well as bugfixes:

Fixed Locus Maximus grow/shrink hallways interacting with objects outside of their specified scale range. This was causing players who were already big to grow potentially infinitely big by running into the hallway in a certain way.

"Portal wiggling", where the player rapidly crosses over a Portal threshold and back to sneak onto the backside of a Portal, has been fixed

Fixed the annoying bug with autoload causing button prompts to get vomited onto the screen

Fixed several issues in a class of bugs related to static data not getting reset upon game restart/load

Improved IsVisibleFrom check to handle degenerate geometry cases like 0-width planes

Cursor visibility and lock state should behave more consistently with alt-tabbing out of the game

Reset default camera shake value from 100 -> 50 (woops)

Finally, this version of Superspective contains a fundamental rewrite of a very foundational aspect of the non-Euclidean physics in the game: raycasting -- and more specifically, raycasting through Portals and with respect to PillarDimensionObjects... as well as Portals which are PillarDimensionObjects. The end result is that interacting with objects through a Portal plane should feel more much consistent, and there should be less buggy behaviour in general on the threshold of a Portal plane.



Thank you for following development of the game! With this update, the groundwork has been made for adding more puzzle content, especially puzzles which involve multiple non-Euclidean effects in the same scene. I look forward to continuing development and getting some more level design work done soon!