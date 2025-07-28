 Skip to content
28 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Superspective 0.2.2 includes:

  • New playtest message upon game game startup. I'll probably make this a "first time startup only" thing in the future

  • Changed A Space Between level layout to prevent unnecessary and lengthy backtracking to previous area

  • Added a new secret area, somewhere...

  • Added a confirmation dialog box when settings menu is exited without applying changes

  • UI navigation should feel more fluid and intuitive in general, fixed several issues with dialogs getting stuck onscreen

  • Major performance improvements for moving PillarDimensionObjects (e.g. every cube in the game) collisions caching

As well as bugfixes:

  • Fixed Locus Maximus grow/shrink hallways interacting with objects outside of their specified scale range. This was causing players who were already big to grow potentially infinitely big by running into the hallway in a certain way.

  • "Portal wiggling", where the player rapidly crosses over a Portal threshold and back to sneak onto the backside of a Portal, has been fixed

  • Fixed the annoying bug with autoload causing button prompts to get vomited onto the screen

  • Fixed several issues in a class of bugs related to static data not getting reset upon game restart/load

  • Improved IsVisibleFrom check to handle degenerate geometry cases like 0-width planes

  • Cursor visibility and lock state should behave more consistently with alt-tabbing out of the game

  • Reset default camera shake value from 100 -> 50 (woops)

Finally, this version of Superspective contains a fundamental rewrite of a very foundational aspect of the non-Euclidean physics in the game: raycasting -- and more specifically, raycasting through Portals and with respect to PillarDimensionObjects... as well as Portals which are PillarDimensionObjects. The end result is that interacting with objects through a Portal plane should feel more much consistent, and there should be less buggy behaviour in general on the threshold of a Portal plane.

Thank you for following development of the game! With this update, the groundwork has been made for adding more puzzle content, especially puzzles which involve multiple non-Euclidean effects in the same scene. I look forward to continuing development and getting some more level design work done soon!

