Fixed an issue with legacy save files, which caused scores of previously cleared missions not to appear on the mission selection screen.



Fixed an issue which caused commander mode progress not to be saved when starting a new commander mode save for the first time, finishing training and continuing to commander mode.



Fixed an issue with the crash reporter often failing to send crash reports.



Fixed a crash which could occur during authentication.



Fixed an audio related crash.



Fixed being able to get auto-banned from friends only lobbies by team killing too much.



Implemented a temporary region selection menu to support public matchmaking. [Image attached]



This is the changelog for Los Sueños Stories Patch 1, in preparation for LSS Patch 2 expected next week which will include a larger bundle of fixes. With this smaller patch first patch, we're intending to address some of the higher priority issues we've noticed since the release of the Los Sueños Stories update. Bug Fixes: