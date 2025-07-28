1. (UPDATE) PRACTICE: Purple bots now move in a manner that more closely resemble players (before this update they could turn at speeds that exceeded what players could do). Purple bots have also been updated to have ~50% more hp than blue bots, making them more challenging aside from needing to lead the target.



2. (UPDATE) UI: An arena that has an event running will now show in the arena list as (Event) Name. Also when first logging into the lobby, if an event is running a message will let you know where.



3. (FIX) PRACTICE: Death screen getting stuck after swapping Practice arenas fixed.



4. (FIX) UI: Using the #afk command did not immediately reflect the status right away.



5. (FIX) IMPULSE: Missile power now back to the server defined setting.