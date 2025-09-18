What's more, enjoy 20% off for a limited time!
Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition combines the classic Match-3 puzzle game with deep level role playing. Match 3 or more gems of the same color in a row to gain mana used to cast spells, battle opponents, collect items and rewards, and advance in the quests!
- Create a Hero who gains skills and spells
- Match-3 Battles with varied opponents requiring different strategies
- Complete Quests and Side Quests
- Meet Companions who will aide you
- Learn Spells and collect Items
- Build your Citadel – add buildings that grant you special powers
- Capture creatures, use them as Mounts and train them
- Capture monsters and play the research mini-game to learn their spells
- Discover hidden Runes and create magical items in your Citadel Forge
- Siege Cities around Etheria to expand your dominion
Are you ready to save the kingdom of Etheria?