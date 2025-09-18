Create a Hero who gains skills and spells



Match-3 Battles with varied opponents requiring different strategies



Complete Quests and Side Quests



Meet Companions who will aide you



Learn Spells and collect Items



Build your Citadel – add buildings that grant you special powers



Capture creatures, use them as Mounts and train them



Capture monsters and play the research mini-game to learn their spells



Discover hidden Runes and create magical items in your Citadel Forge



Siege Cities around Etheria to expand your dominion



The wait is over! Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition is OUT NOW! Experience the original Puzzle Quest: Challenge of Warlords, Revenge of the Plague Lord, and The Legend Returns all together in one neat package.What's more, enjoy 20% off for a limited time!Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition combines the classic Match-3 puzzle game with deep level role playing. Match 3 or more gems of the same color in a row to gain mana used to cast spells, battle opponents, collect items and rewards, and advance in the quests!Are you ready to save the kingdom of Etheria?