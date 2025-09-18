 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 THRONE AND LIBERTY Hades
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 19378553 Edited 18 September 2025 – 16:39:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The wait is over! Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition is OUT NOW! Experience the original Puzzle Quest: Challenge of Warlords, Revenge of the Plague Lord, and The Legend Returns all together in one neat package.

What's more, enjoy 20% off for a limited time!


Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition combines the classic Match-3 puzzle game with deep level role playing. Match 3 or more gems of the same color in a row to gain mana used to cast spells, battle opponents, collect items and rewards, and advance in the quests!


  • Create a Hero who gains skills and spells
  • Match-3 Battles with varied opponents requiring different strategies
  • Complete Quests and Side Quests
  • Meet Companions who will aide you
  • Learn Spells and collect Items
  • Build your Citadel – add buildings that grant you special powers
  • Capture creatures, use them as Mounts and train them
  • Capture monsters and play the research mini-game to learn their spells
  • Discover hidden Runes and create magical items in your Citadel Forge
  • Siege Cities around Etheria to expand your dominion

Are you ready to save the kingdom of Etheria?
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link