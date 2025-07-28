 Skip to content
28 July 2025
Update notes
Hey bug enthusiasts! 🐛
A huge thank you for all your support and patience. This update focuses on performance boosts and fixes to some annoying bugs (pun intended). Your feedback helps us grow — we really appreciate it!

🐞 FPS optimization implemented for terrariums.

🎯 Fixed sudden FPS drops in specific areas.

⛔ Infinite upgrade bug in terrariums has been resolved.

🧹 Log files cleaned and optimized.

🖱️ Fixed cursor lock issue when closing the bug selection panel.

🍽️ Quick feeding view with E key now supports all languages in terrariums.

🏪 Fixed a bug where the shop would start opened in new games.

💰 Worker salaries are now dynamically adjusted based on their level.

💡 Fixed some lights not turning on/off automatically.

👷 Fixed bug where workers hired at night would appear and freeze. They will now start working from the next shift day.

🐝 FPS optimization for bee workers.

🌾 FPS optimization for farming workers.

🧊 Fixed bug where players could enter the fridge.

🎨 Resolved pink shader/texture issue experienced on some systems.

Thank you again for your support. Keep raising your bugs, pushing the boundaries of science, and making BugLab even more alive! 🐞🧪

