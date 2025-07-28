Hey bug enthusiasts! 🐛
A huge thank you for all your support and patience. This update focuses on performance boosts and fixes to some annoying bugs (pun intended). Your feedback helps us grow — we really appreciate it!
🐞 FPS optimization implemented for terrariums.
🎯 Fixed sudden FPS drops in specific areas.
⛔ Infinite upgrade bug in terrariums has been resolved.
🧹 Log files cleaned and optimized.
🖱️ Fixed cursor lock issue when closing the bug selection panel.
🍽️ Quick feeding view with E key now supports all languages in terrariums.
🏪 Fixed a bug where the shop would start opened in new games.
💰 Worker salaries are now dynamically adjusted based on their level.
💡 Fixed some lights not turning on/off automatically.
👷 Fixed bug where workers hired at night would appear and freeze. They will now start working from the next shift day.
🐝 FPS optimization for bee workers.
🌾 FPS optimization for farming workers.
🧊 Fixed bug where players could enter the fridge.
🎨 Resolved pink shader/texture issue experienced on some systems.
Thank you again for your support. Keep raising your bugs, pushing the boundaries of science, and making BugLab even more alive! 🐞🧪
