Hey bug enthusiasts! 🐛

A huge thank you for all your support and patience. This update focuses on performance boosts and fixes to some annoying bugs (pun intended). Your feedback helps us grow — we really appreciate it!



🐞 FPS optimization implemented for terrariums.



🎯 Fixed sudden FPS drops in specific areas.



⛔ Infinite upgrade bug in terrariums has been resolved.



🧹 Log files cleaned and optimized.



🖱️ Fixed cursor lock issue when closing the bug selection panel.



🍽️ Quick feeding view with E key now supports all languages in terrariums.



🏪 Fixed a bug where the shop would start opened in new games.



💰 Worker salaries are now dynamically adjusted based on their level.



💡 Fixed some lights not turning on/off automatically.



👷 Fixed bug where workers hired at night would appear and freeze. They will now start working from the next shift day.



🐝 FPS optimization for bee workers.



🌾 FPS optimization for farming workers.



🧊 Fixed bug where players could enter the fridge.



🎨 Resolved pink shader/texture issue experienced on some systems.



Thank you again for your support. Keep raising your bugs, pushing the boundaries of science, and making BugLab even more alive! 🐞🧪