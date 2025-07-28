Whew, it's been a while! I wanted to get a few QoL fixes and a fresh build out of the door as there's been some big architectural and engine changes under-the-hood.

The headline feature is replay viewing, allowing the player to switch to a live ghost and see how they played from their perspective. This was significantly more complicated than it sounds due to maths.

Anyway, there are a few other changes and fixes detailed in the patch notes below.

Hopefully a little less time before the next update, eh?

- Juki

---

Patch notes

0.6.4

New

New spectate functionality - when the game is running with active ghosts, a panel in the pause menu allows the camera to swap to a ghost

Added current score + medals panel with leaderboard button to start of map

Added leaderboard button to pause menu

Added a red planet environment and updated Fresh Hell to use it

Added the amount of redirect-able thrust to the dev flight parameters menu

Ghost flight parameters are now correctly loaded (thank you Carda!)

External level loading support (Thank you, 74oshua! PR #267)

"Ballistic booster support", a non-default mode of booster operation which allows for un-capped or otherwise absurd ship physics configurations (Thank you Carda and 74oshua! PR #264)

Debug flag for input inspection

Changed

Cockpit HUD elements now have an emissive glow

Lateral thrust redirection under boost from pulling back on the throttle now applies to using the velocity limiter too (limiter is functionally like pulling back on the throttle for enhancing vertical + horizontal thrusters)

Fixed