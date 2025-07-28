 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19378434
Update notes via Steam Community

Whew, it's been a while! I wanted to get a few QoL fixes and a fresh build out of the door as there's been some big architectural and engine changes under-the-hood.

The headline feature is replay viewing, allowing the player to switch to a live ghost and see how they played from their perspective. This was significantly more complicated than it sounds due to maths.

Anyway, there are a few other changes and fixes detailed in the patch notes below.

Hopefully a little less time before the next update, eh?

- Juki

---

Patch notes

0.6.4

New

  • New spectate functionality - when the game is running with active ghosts, a panel in the pause menu allows the camera to swap to a ghost

  • Added current score + medals panel with leaderboard button to start of map

  • Added leaderboard button to pause menu

  • Added a red planet environment and updated Fresh Hell to use it

  • Added the amount of redirect-able thrust to the dev flight parameters menu

  • Ghost flight parameters are now correctly loaded (thank you Carda!)

  • External level loading support (Thank you, 74oshua! PR #267)

  • "Ballistic booster support", a non-default mode of booster operation which allows for un-capped or otherwise absurd ship physics configurations (Thank you Carda and 74oshua! PR #264)

  • Debug flag for input inspection

Changed

  • Cockpit HUD elements now have an emissive glow

  • Lateral thrust redirection under boost from pulling back on the throttle now applies to using the velocity limiter too (limiter is functionally like pulling back on the throttle for enhancing vertical + horizontal thrusters)

Fixed

  • Incorrectly loaded the last-used ghosts from regular maps when loading a community map (Thank you Carda! PR #259)

  • Binding issue caused by clearing bindings

  • Oh god Apple Silicon fixes, why does Apple hate me so much

  • Fixed station rotation being exploitable (started turning before manually-triggered countdown)

  • Incorrect UI span on results screen / leaderboard panel on ultra-wide displays etc.

  • Camera offset stutter during CPU-intensive (e.g. terrain gen) moments

  • Fixed non-standard level thumbnails from over-drawing the medal info (Thank you 74oshua! PR #269)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1781751
macOS 64-bit Depot 1781752
Linux 64-bit Depot 1781753
