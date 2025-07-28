 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19378429 Edited 28 July 2025 – 01:39:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Changed the backend - things should load quite a bit faster now. Because of this, I removed the loading screens. It turns out that doing that touches a LOT of things. Please let me know if you find any bugs.

  • Meteor towers nerfed. They fire slower and have a smaller splash radius

  • Cannon towers fire slower

  • Reduced range of rapidfire and blast towers

  • increased range of sniper towers but slowed them down a bit


Future list:

  • Balance pass on turrets and orbitals.
  • Add in some upgrades dealing with Damage Type interactions (e.g. frost then fire)
  • Add in one round of wide but weak orbitals to help with these interactions.

