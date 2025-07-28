- Changed the backend - things should load quite a bit faster now. Because of this, I removed the loading screens. It turns out that doing that touches a LOT of things. Please let me know if you find any bugs.
- Meteor towers nerfed. They fire slower and have a smaller splash radius
- Cannon towers fire slower
- Reduced range of rapidfire and blast towers
- increased range of sniper towers but slowed them down a bit
Future list:
- Balance pass on turrets and orbitals.
- Add in some upgrades dealing with Damage Type interactions (e.g. frost then fire)
- Add in one round of wide but weak orbitals to help with these interactions.
Changed files in this update