28 July 2025 Build 19378400
Update notes via Steam Community

･ Enemy team players now have distinct outfit colors

･ Reduced player movement speed

･ Decreased knockback speed and distance for all skills

･ Improved the main menu

･ Increased the speed of melee attacks

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2623431
