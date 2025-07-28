7/27 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Addressing an issue where the final phase of the final boss may not play music or perform its intro for some players. Not sure why this happens, so I put a brute force fix into the code. Very sorry for anyone who experienced this weird way to end the game. That is not what you should have experienced!
