Aaaaaand another big update is here, bringing new features, Items, and, most importantly, things from Players!



Throw Party, Piano, or duck to your friend while playing co-op! 🦆



On our Roadmap, if something is highlighted, then it's from your suggestions or ideas, which were mentioned 🥰

We are really happy that the interactive Roadmap on Canny has been positively received from you guys!

Full changelog here and also in-game:

New:

• New job: "Save our summer!" (in Coralroot Forest). Unlocked by completing either of two jobs "Setting up a movie set" or "Making room for our new baby"

• New house: "Pool party aftermath"

• 4 new patio furniture assemblies.

• Proper pool placement system! No more cursed workarounds! Now you can:

• Resize pools.

• Connect multiple pools – even if their bottoms are different depths.

• Tile every surface separately.

• Build inside and around them - DIY your own stairs or make custom tile patterns. (Pixel art pool tiles, anyone?)

• Add lights, ladders, drains... go wild!

• A lot of new items! (Full list below)

• Item collections while buying – it’s easier to buy similar items like mugs, books, cabinets, and plant pots. We will be adding more collections in the future!

• Throw and drop items with the new Throw Mode added to Hands (available in both Sandbox Mode and Story Mode!).

• Occasional decorations (like Halloween, Winter) have been moved to their own separate category in the Store

• Added a sub-category for plants that can be placed inside vases

137 new items!

• A fully customizable, resizable pool!

• A water gun - pick it up and shoot your shot

• A car - just one...for now ;)

• 4 new patterns - usable on furniture and as wallpapers

• A new kind of tiny fence

• 6 new basic doors

• A firefighter helmet

• Beach towel

• Pool slides

• Pool drains & fountains

• Pool filter & ladder

• Water sprinkler

• 6 fire pits and a patio heater

• A modular bar table and stool, made to circle around the tall fire pits

• Hydrangea

• Juniper

• Banana trees

• Prickly pear cactus

• Bird of paradise plant

• Fruit bowls - with and without the fruit ;)

• A camping bed - for sleeping on-site!

• A camera and tripod it slots into

• 11 items for fishing and diving hobbies

• Trekking poles

• 6 new small toys like a cute octopus and pufferfish

• More inflatable toys

• And 37 decorations! Including:

• Flower heads and bouquets for sunflowers, roses, crocuses, lenten roses, hyacinths, daffodils, and tulips

• Crow figurines

• Foxy figurines

• A golden pineapple

• Seashells and starfish

• 3 vases

• 5 candleholders

• A tea light candle

• A new clock

Changes:

• Huge performance improvements!!!

• \[UI] Refreshed the "Change style" panel for furniture and wall/floor/ceiling materials.

• Parts within items like door handles and sinks now have pictures showing the styles.

• Color and material tooltip names are now visible in the main view.

• Choosing colors for patterns has been reworked.

• Cushions can now be flipped (press V)

• Changed the main menu art to Summer ;)

• You can put pens and pencils into office organizers.

• Items snap into sockets much more easily than before (e.g., shaving razor & shaving stand)

• Items that are resized while buying will now keep their size.

• Re-enabled ignoring collisions when resizing in Story Mode.

• Auto-grass cutting with rotated objects should now be a bit more accurate.

• Before-after sequences can be instantly rewatched. Because why not admire your work twice?

• You can use "Open in Store" for items and surface finishes with most Architect Tool and Flipper Tool modes.

• It’s now easier to unlock the “Hello” achievement if you missed it earlier. Any job related to Tom Marino will do.

• Unified which buttons are used for "Context Tool Action" and "Change Mode / Open Options" for all tools across Architect and Flipper mode.

• Changed the button for dropping items in Architect Mode with the Transform Tool. Don't be surprised.

• In Sandbox Mode, “Reset Progress” was renamed to “Start Over” and immediately loads the level.

• A Bessie pop-up appears if we detect any external issues with saving like insufficient disk space.

Co-op changes:

• Phone calls are now fully synced.

• Recap screens now appear for everyone.

• Third-person animations got smoother in multiplayer.

• Improved VFX when using detergent.

• More sounds are now synchronized.

• Other players now get appropriately paid in co-op.

Fixes:

• Flipping molding upside-down no longer flips the stairs.

• Jobs unlocked by new updates no longer make archived jobs disappear.

• Grass growth and cutting should now behave more predictably.

• Sandbox Mode: Unpacking box operations (like cloning) are more stable now.

Co-op fixes:

• Joining after the host sold something no longer breaks the session.

• Host won’t get stuck on the loading screen if someone joins mid-load.

• Internet hiccups during startup no longer cause an incomplete list of available regions.

• Selling a roof mid-customization no longer blocks players. Roof drama resolved.

• Budget now syncs properly when a new player joins mid-session.

• Surface finishing tools sync their state correctly upon new player entry.

• Surface materials held by players now sync as they should.

• Paint area markers now properly disappear if another player demolishes the painted wall. No more painting into the void.



Important: The upside-down pools have stopped working. Please use the newly introduced pools 🙏



Update should be available now to download, if you don't have it, reset Steam or wait around 2 Hours

But most important, enjoy the update! ^^

