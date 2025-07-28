MAP 2 REWORK

Reworked first 3 boss fights with new attacks

Gameplay/Upgrade Updates

New Upgrade Tree: Stab Snares (includes a dash!)

Damage cap raised from 999,999 to 999,999,999

Debuffs to Movement Speed will now also affect Boss/Minibosses to prevent undodgeable attacks

Boss/Miniboss rotation speed adjusted to prevent snappy movement

Adjusted boss health scaling to be more consistent across different builds

Saw Launcher, Guided Laser, Guided Missile, Singularity, Cloned Sentry aiming on controller changed to follow exact position of crosshair

Lucky Bullet weapon perk now applies to multiple bullets fired at once

Axe Frenzy now takes 2 seconds to recharge

Stat Buffs added to several Weapon Perks

Guard Break now stacks up to +100% against bosses/minibosses

Projectile Bottleneck Buff: Bullet Damage +10% -> +20%, Movement Speed +10%

Condemned Spree now triggers off of enemy hits, not kills