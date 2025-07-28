 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19378267 Edited 28 July 2025 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Beta will likely be up for around a week and will be removed once the actual update is released! Leaderboards and Credits are disabled in betas. Any bug reports are greatly appreciated here or in the Discord! Access the beta on Steam: Right Click on Disfigure -> Properties -> Betas -> Beta Participation -> beta - For testing new update content

MAP 2 REWORK

  • Reworked first 3 boss fights with new attacks

  • 10 new Miniboss enemies

  • 2 new boss fights

  • 2 new basic enemies

Gameplay/Upgrade Updates

  • New Upgrade Tree: Stab Snares (includes a dash!)

  • Damage cap raised from 999,999 to 999,999,999

  • Debuffs to Movement Speed will now also affect Boss/Minibosses to prevent undodgeable attacks 

  • Boss/Miniboss rotation speed adjusted to prevent snappy movement

  • Adjusted boss health scaling to be more consistent across different builds

  • Saw Launcher, Guided Laser, Guided Missile, Singularity, Cloned Sentry aiming on controller changed to follow exact position of crosshair

  • Lucky Bullet weapon perk now applies to multiple bullets fired at once

  • Axe Frenzy now takes 2 seconds to recharge

  • Stat Buffs added to several Weapon Perks

  • Guard Break now stacks up to +100% against bosses/minibosses

  • Projectile Bottleneck Buff: Bullet Damage +10% -> +20%, Movement Speed +10%

  • Condemned Spree now triggers off of enemy hits, not kills

  • Wind Up Strike now increases Bullet Damage over time instead of only affecting the next shot

Mutation Updates

  • 11 New Mutations!

  • Added an option to randomize equipped mutations for runs

  • Vitality: Movement Speed +30%

  • Behemoth: -5% -> -4% Movement Speed

  • Shroud: No Movement Speed decrease

  • Crackshots: -25% -> -10% Circle/Cone Vision Size

  • Vision Battery: Vision Damage Multiplier +50% -> +75%, Circle/Cone Vision Size +40% -> +50%

  • Colossal - For each currently unchosen Mutation: +10% Movement Speed, +10% Circle/Cone Vision Size

Visual Updates

  • Small visual changes including enemy details, blood, bullet shells, etc

  • New weapon appearances for Shotgun, Sniper, Lever-Action Rifle, Burst Rifle, Minigun

  • Added a screen texture with a slider option

  • Added a black outline to hearts on HUD

  • Edits to Railgun particle to fix visual inconsistencies

  • Updated EXP visuals

  • New Upgrade Icons for Ricochet Rounds and Guided Laser 

  • Updated Cloned Sentry visuals to match player weapon

Bug Fixes/Optimizations

  • Optimized EXP drop system to group objects that stay off screen for too long

  • Optimized system for handling weapon muzzle flashes and impact particles

  • Fixed a bug where Take Aim weapon perk for Handcannon would uncap Fire Rate

  • Fixed a bug where Radiation Rounds would cause Sniper bullets to freeze in place

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19378267
Windows Depot 2083161
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link