Questboard’s first large expansion, a horror-themed update that beckons you into the unknown. This chilling update introduces:
50+ new quests
10 new enemies, including vengeful spirits, demonic horrors, and banshee wailers
New townspeople to assist
A haunting set of quests tied to ghost lore, forbidden rituals, and creeping madness
Will you face what waits in the dark?
Whispers In The Dark
