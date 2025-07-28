 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19378260 Edited 28 July 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Questboard’s first large expansion, a horror-themed update that beckons you into the unknown. This chilling update introduces:

50+ new quests

10 new enemies, including vengeful spirits, demonic horrors, and banshee wailers

New townspeople to assist

A haunting set of quests tied to ghost lore, forbidden rituals, and creeping madness

Will you face what waits in the dark?

