- Added new hostile enemy, a small orb with spikes, that will follow, jump on, and attach to the player and then explode, causing damage. Currently, this appears in the vent shaft area, forest area, sewer and the core rail hub.
- Added new "Blast Shield" levels to the Protection upgrade to account for the explosive damage of the new enemy (above).
- Fixed bug that occurs when interacting with the "Look At" mechanic when using controller.
- Added controller support for zooming and panning when viewing documents.
- The tracking UI label for usable and zappable items, now shows the appropriate use key depending on whether the player is using keyboard or controller.
Update notes for July 27, playtest version 1.13
