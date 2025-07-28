Announcement:
At 7:00 AM on July 27, 2025, the game will undergo maintenance for approximately 1 hour to update to the latest version.
This is a big update, introducing many new features, events, and gameplay adjustments.
Additionally, to celebrate the 3-month anniversary since launch, there will be a special event where players can hunt monsters to exchange for pets.
A new gift code is available, and more upcoming plans are shared on the official website.
[Maintenance & Update] Big Update and Anniversary Event
Update notes via Steam Community
