Fixed:
The Giant Snake had a reward of 10 instead of 100 GP.
There were two map Legacy Tiles (rolls 30 and 91) that were not being displayed correctly.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed:
The Giant Snake had a reward of 10 instead of 100 GP.
There were two map Legacy Tiles (rolls 30 and 91) that were not being displayed correctly.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update