27 July 2025 Build 19378083 Edited 27 July 2025 – 23:52:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed:

The Giant Snake had a reward of 10 instead of 100 GP.

There were two map Legacy Tiles (rolls 30 and 91) that were not being displayed correctly.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 1384793
