Well that's it, the game is now out in to Early Access after about 5 years of development. It's been a wild ride that I hope will continue for many years to come. This is not a fully polished and complete game but don't let that put you off! Full details on the state of the game are below so you can make an informed decision about whether to jump in today!

State of Star Vortex

The game is at a point where I believe it's genuinely fun and the core systems are all in place. The current storyline spans Sectors 1, 2, and 3, with around 20-30 hours of gameplay depending on how thoroughly you explore and how many side missions you complete. Ship design, crafting, weapons, enemies and upgrades are all in although I still hope to expand upon them in the future.

Sector 4 is in development right now and not in the game yet. This will wrap up the story-line and setup the endgame systems. The current plan is to use Void Rifts as customizable instances that will challenge your builds and allow you to obtain rare and powerful weapons.

I'm launching into Early Access now because I'm happy with the state of the game and I want player input when designing these endgame systems. Your feedback will shape how they work and hopefully help me make them as fun as possible.

I've been updating the game every 2 to 3 weeks for the past year and plan to keep that pace going until we're out of Early Access. If you're up for the ride, I'm glad to have you aboard.

Bundles, Bundles Bundles!

If you don't already own some of the other fantastic games in this genre, or even if you do, expect some big discounts on these bundles. Make sure you check them all before purchasing Star Vortex!

Star Valor will be releasing it's new and first ever Base Build DLC today to coincide with our launch so there has never been a more exciting time to pick it up!

Reality Break will be at it's highest ever discount to coincide with our launch so if you can't decide which Action-RPG to get why not get both?

Astronomics are launching their Better Bots Update today and is definitely worth checking out if you're a fan of strategy games.

Nova Drift obviously needs no introduction but if you some how missed it's release to 1.0 it's a essential purchase for fans of the space shooter genre.

Genome Guardian is a turret roguelite survival game with some great weapon combinations and loads to unlock.

This is hopefully just the beginning off the journey and I hope you enjoy it!