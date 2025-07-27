Update Available
This update is primarily focused on ensuring compatibility with the Judy DLC. Additionally, we have taken the opportunity to implement minor visual improvements and performance optimizations. We have also fixed several small bugs to provide you with a smoother experience.
Thank you for continuing to enjoy the game!
Judy DLC compatibility
Update notes via Steam Community
