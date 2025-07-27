 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19378014 Edited 27 July 2025 – 23:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update Available

This update is primarily focused on ensuring compatibility with the Judy DLC. Additionally, we have taken the opportunity to implement minor visual improvements and performance optimizations. We have also fixed several small bugs to provide you with a smoother experience.

Thank you for continuing to enjoy the game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3162921
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link