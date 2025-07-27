Loadout updating should take less time (BetaM)
Updated MOTD
Changed Cvar flags serverside instead of cheat only
- bread teleporter
- sandman
Added 2 quality descriptions
- community
- scrapped
Added publisher to Dev Tag (Mixer)
Loadout patch & item quality's
Update notes via Steam Community
