27 July 2025 Build 19377950 Edited 27 July 2025 – 23:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Loadout updating should take less time (BetaM)
Updated MOTD
Changed Cvar flags serverside instead of cheat only
- bread teleporter
- sandman
Added 2 quality descriptions
- community
- scrapped
Added publisher to Dev Tag (Mixer)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3768451
