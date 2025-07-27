- Fixed a bug where losing a race in a Bonus stage wouldn't save the Drainers collected in previous level correctly.
- improved the behavior of the "balls" when they’re hit by the player’s attacks
- Made sure the GLOVE/SHOE attack couldn't be used during a boss fight
- Fixed a bug where players could get stuck after passing through an area with a low ceiling
- Fixed a bug where getting a Bonus Key in World 7 - LVL.3 wouldn't give access to a Bonus Stage
- Improved "Copain"'s behaviour
V.1.2.3 Patch note
Update notes via Steam Community
