2.1.3
Fixed an alert from showing in the Community Gallery when you open a room with locked items.
Loading Outdoor Mode will now happen gracefully from any page opposed to just the Catalog page.
Updated demo to latest build (2.1.3).
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
2.1.3
Fixed an alert from showing in the Community Gallery when you open a room with locked items.
Loading Outdoor Mode will now happen gracefully from any page opposed to just the Catalog page.
Updated demo to latest build (2.1.3).
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update