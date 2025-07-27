 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19377816
Update notes via Steam Community

2.1.3

  • Fixed an alert from showing in the Community Gallery when you open a room with locked items. 

  • Loading Outdoor Mode will now happen gracefully from any page opposed to just the Catalog page. 

  • Updated demo to latest build (2.1.3).

