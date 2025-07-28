Update patch time!
Version v0.22.11
Bugs :
Fix Crows staying around after completing Adelines Town Project
Fix saving placed things in the mines like lanterns
Fix Eastern Scroll turning into Alpheep painting when removed from wall
Fix Herb Garden sprite layering/flickering
Fix Rosehip bush by Adelines difficult to target
Fix Faint in coop/barn black screen bug
Fix forage map in the forest to not grow forage underneath stools in front of carpenters house
Can no longer enter the Mountain Mine during the new years eve festival
Changes:
Onion and dried onion changed to Root instead of veg
Made Crow start cutscene unskippable cuz scarecrow recipe is given during
Rose now gives you a compost bin in her introduction dialog
Changed Cooking station to take 30 seconds instead of 60
Changed files in this update