28 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Update patch time!

Version v0.22.11

Bugs :

  • Fix Crows staying around after completing Adelines Town Project

  • Fix saving placed things in the mines like lanterns

  • Fix Eastern Scroll turning into Alpheep painting when removed from wall

  • Fix Herb Garden sprite layering/flickering

  • Fix Rosehip bush by Adelines difficult to target

  • Fix Faint in coop/barn black screen bug

  • Fix forage map in the forest to not grow forage underneath stools in front of carpenters house

  • Can no longer enter the Mountain Mine during the new years eve festival

Changes:

  • Onion and dried onion changed to Root instead of veg

  • Made Crow start cutscene unskippable cuz scarecrow recipe is given during

  • Rose now gives you a compost bin in her introduction dialog

  • Changed Cooking station to take 30 seconds instead of 60

Changed files in this update

