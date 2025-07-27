Are you sure you want to view these images?

The Cuddle, Map, And Roof Update

We've been working on lots of new content for the game but didn't have time to get it all in for release day. We've also been working hard to make adjustments & updates to address common player concerns, so make sure to read all of the changes!

Without too much delay, here it is!

Triangle Roofs & Walls

Player & Companion Sleeping

New Map Texture & Controls

The Full Update

Highlights

Enemies no longer chase the player infinitely & will retreat after awhile.

Player can now look around the map using their move keys.

Brand new map texture generating. Now includes biome colors & new topology lines.

Added triangle roof buildables. Red, Purple, Blue, Green, Yellow.

Added triangle wall buildables.

New

Added quick sort buttons to player inventory & containers (Such as chests).

New Setting: Show Sleep Dialogue (Default: On). Added so players that want to sleep quickly can turn this off.

All archers now have a chance to drop arrows. This acts as a nice bonus rather than replace crafting arrows.

Book U.I now displays player health, stamina, and defense.

Added map icon to the final boss entrance.

Changes

Increased chest inventory slots (9 -> 12).

Increased wood dropped per log (5~5 -> 6~7). This means +20~40% more wood per tree.

Decreased raid frequency.

Decreased passive enemy spawning in all biomes.

Increased Iron Sword damage (100~110 -> 110~120).

Increased Mithril Sword damage (110~130 -> 120~140).

Renamed "Wood Roof" -> "Wood Roof Cap"

Increased torch brightness & range.

Decreased how many chargers spawn in The Sunny Fields camp.

Improved The Sunny Fields bridges NPC pathfinding.

Fixes

Fixed Iron & Copper swords having their stats swapped.

Fixed "Goat Head" in The Sunny Fields talking to the player while enemies are next to you.

Fixed bushes harvest timer not going down if you walked too far away from them. Bushes & Berry bushes should let you re-harvest them every 4~5 minutes now. Faster if the player sleeps.

Fixed an orb being unreachable.

Fixed Armor Stand sometimes not updating if it had ammo equipped.

Fixed NPCs not pathfinding past the tutorial peninsula rock arch.

We're super happy to get this content we'd been working on for awhile out. As well as the many changes to improve the game experience.

We're now going to start on our more long-term content updates. We'll continue releasing patches and balancing changes as it makes sense to. This just means our main focus is going to be on new game content which should be releasing bi-weekly or monthly.

~Captain Cake

