- set target fps to 144 max limit without vsync
- cursor doesnt get centered due to locked state on loading new scene
- reworked loading circle to rotate the same way always
- with keyboard layout tab now opens loot menu if loot is available.
- Space in loot menu loots all.
- last selected buttons via controller when going to submenu will be again preselected when returning from it in most menus
2023.7.25
