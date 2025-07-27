 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19377650
- set target fps to 144 max limit without vsync
- cursor doesnt get centered due to locked state on loading new scene
- reworked loading circle to rotate the same way always
- with keyboard layout tab now opens loot menu if loot is available.
- Space in loot menu loots all.
- last selected buttons via controller when going to submenu will be again preselected when returning from it in most menus

