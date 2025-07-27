 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19377639 Edited 27 July 2025 – 23:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone.



Rise for the Fight is almost ready for pre-beta.

I mentioned a while ago that the game was being worked on to be prepared for beta, which is still the case. However, the game is far from ready to go into beta. There are several things that need to be done before it goes into beta. Those things include the following:

- Add More settings, such as brightness, keybinds, etc.

- Add Social features, and update Matchmaking system.

- Update player Customization, such as adding more pieces and options, and updating the UI.

- Several other things I cannot mention.





Meanwhile, the game will be going into pre-beta. Here's what you can expect in it when it's released 8/1/25:

  • Overhauled multiplayer and singleplayer experience

  • Significantly improved lighting system

  • New Sandbox and Map Content

  • Sandbox Rebalancing

  • Much, Much more.






With that said, the beta should be ready by next year. I hope to have a roadmap ready for then.

If you would like to try the Pre-Beta before it releases, make sure to set your beta participation to "playtest".



See you August 1st.
-Reece

Changed depots in playtest branch

View more data in app history for build 19377639
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1871971
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 1871972
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link