Hello everyone.





Rise for the Fight is almost ready for pre-beta.



I mentioned a while ago that the game was being worked on to be prepared for beta, which is still the case. However, the game is far from ready to go into beta. There are several things that need to be done before it goes into beta. Those things include the following:



- Add More settings, such as brightness, keybinds, etc.



- Add Social features, and update Matchmaking system.



- Update player Customization, such as adding more pieces and options, and updating the UI.



- Several other things I cannot mention.











Meanwhile, the game will be going into pre-beta. Here's what you can expect in it when it's released 8/1/25:





Overhauled multiplayer and singleplayer experience

Significantly improved lighting system

New Sandbox and Map Content

Sandbox Rebalancing

Much, Much more.











With that said, the beta should be ready by next year. I hope to have a roadmap ready for then.



If you would like to try the Pre-Beta before it releases, make sure to set your beta participation to "playtest".







See you August 1st.

-Reece