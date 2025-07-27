Hi hello, its finally time. The 0.2 Update is finally here! It took.. "a bit" longer than I had hoped but still in time before the next devlog. This Update really is BIG and I hope you enjoy it. Along with it, there is also a new trailer:

Like always, this is a PLAYTEST, so please join the discord and fill out the new feedback form for an exclusive role.

The changelog is very long so here is a quick TL;DR version:

Level 2

New Achievements & Music

Lots of Polish

Movement overhaul

Music overhaul

Optimisation

Terminal codes dont reset after dying or quitting and continuing a session anymore

PLIMBO

Now, here is the full changelog:

New Content

Level 2

Wallrunning & Moving Platforms

3 New Achievements

4 New Music tracks

1 New Radio Tracks

New Features

Interactable & Breakable Radios (you can start / stop the music playing)

Added checkpoint saving UI, overhauled loading UI

New "checkpoint" system. These "checkpoints" arent really full checkpoints since they dont have a leaderboard, you cannot spawn on them from the level selector and they must always be bound to a parent checkpoint. They are meant to ease up gameplay and make it less frustrating.

The codes for the computers are now playthrough persistant, meaning that if you die or quit and the continue your session you will get the same codes. They reset when starting a new game or loading a specific checkpoint.

CCTV cameras (can be broken by player)

Tons of new secret commandline commands (easter eggs)

New commandline commands: showspeed (shows a GUI with a live updating player speed) showpos (shows a GUI with a live updating player position and rotation) LoadLevelCommand (Load specific level, checkpoint, savepoint)

PLIMBO

Movement Changes / Fixes:

Crouching is less "slidy now

You can look around when vaulting now

Added "slow walking" option

Improved Vaulting

Jumping and Moving weaker in general, along with a movement rework

Music/SFX Changes:

Changed/Updated tracks: The Megastructure Breathing Metal Beyond This World CrYoPod

Replaced Decay with Stacks

Removed 40AA

5 New random Ambient sounds

Reworked all old random ambient sounds

Added light buzz

SFX overhaul for elevator in "The Megastructure"

Lots of new ambient & drone sounds

Changed force field sfx

Changed pitch of all object collisions to be unique to the object

Adjusted sound levels / mastering

New wind SFX in "The Megastructure.

Most sounds are now stereo instead of mono, improving sound quality

Changes:

Renamed some areas and checkpoints

leaves in "The Megastructure" move stronger with the wind now

Megastructure Title card now triggers late

More wind FX in "The Megastructure"

VFX overhaul for elevator in "The Megastructure"

Post Processing Overhaul: there is area specific post processing now. "Archive?", "Offices?" and "Containers?" has some, although its more noticable in level 2

Camera shake falling rework

New Falling indicator UI

UI changes to crosshair and restart slider

Leaderboard Loading indicator

Faster main menu navigation

New main menu sfx

New main menu credits

Your own entry in the ingame leaderboard is now highlighted with an underscore.

Some notes have different fonts now

Less "guiding signs"

Improved visibility in some areas

Fan in "Ventilation Shaft 13." will have the correct state depending where you spawn. (if you spawn behind it, it will be turned off - similar to the elevator)

Gameplay changes to entire level 1.

Signs are now interactable

there is no more FOV change when falling fast

Moved some checkpoints

RevelOS more readable

RevelOS error sound

RevelOS now accepts W A S D input

RevelOS now accepts space as alternative to enter

RevelOS code/password/username fields no longer allow spaces (as character).

When using a RevelOS input field, you can now "exit" it by pressing space or enter (will try to validate your input and switch to the next button if its wrong)

RevelOS tutorial rework

Font now supports "Ä, Ö, Ü... etc"

Font is now a bit clearer to read

Various decoration changes across all scenes inlcuding new secret and small vfx

Also polish with lightmaps, lighprobes, reverb accross the first level

Better ambient occlusion.

Lighting changes across all scenes

Megastructure background light no longer affected by fog

Changes to multiple materials & textures adding secondary detail textures

Various other smaller changes / polish

Optimisation:

New optimisation tools for foliage system reducing overdraw and face count

Minor optimisation for physics objects

Reworked background in ("The Megastructure")

Optimisation for lightprobes (mainly relevant in "The Megastructure")

Big optimisation with fan volumetric lights in "The Megastructure"

Optimisation changes to "Offices

Volumetric lights shadow optimisation

Face count reduction for various meshes (most notably Containers and pipes)

Major optimisation across all areas of the first level

Smaller lightmap sizes

Added mipmap streaming for smaller memory usage

Other optimisation with lightprobes and shadows

Bugfixes:

FIxed glitched level unloading order in "Offices?" where you previously glitch out of the world.

Fixed view glitches

Screen in main menu fades to black properly when loading a level now

Fixed object collision particles

Added missing font in "Containers?"

Added missing computers in "Office?"

Fixed dissapearing objectss in "Offices?"

Entering lots of commandline messages wont have weird scaling problems anymore

Fixed revelOS tutorial button scalings

Fixed reverb zones getting messed up and stuck

Lots of other fixes

-Stefaaan !!

THANK YOU