Hi hello, its finally time. The 0.2 Update is finally here! It took.. "a bit" longer than I had hoped but still in time before the next devlog. This Update really is BIG and I hope you enjoy it. Along with it, there is also a new trailer:
The changelog is very long so here is a quick TL;DR version:
Level 2
New Achievements & Music
Lots of Polish
Movement overhaul
Music overhaul
Optimisation
Terminal codes dont reset after dying or quitting and continuing a session anymore
PLIMBO
Now, here is the full changelog:
New Content
Level 2
Wallrunning & Moving Platforms
3 New Achievements
4 New Music tracks
1 New Radio Tracks
New Features
Interactable & Breakable Radios (you can start / stop the music playing)
Added checkpoint saving UI, overhauled loading UI
New "checkpoint" system. These "checkpoints" arent really full checkpoints since they dont have a leaderboard, you cannot spawn on them from the level selector and they must always be bound to a parent checkpoint. They are meant to ease up gameplay and make it less frustrating.
The codes for the computers are now playthrough persistant, meaning that if you die or quit and the continue your session you will get the same codes. They reset when starting a new game or loading a specific checkpoint.
CCTV cameras (can be broken by player)
Tons of new secret commandline commands (easter eggs)
New commandline commands:
showspeed (shows a GUI with a live updating player speed)
showpos (shows a GUI with a live updating player position and rotation)
LoadLevelCommand (Load specific level, checkpoint, savepoint)
PLIMBO
Movement Changes / Fixes:
Crouching is less "slidy now
You can look around when vaulting now
Added "slow walking" option
Improved Vaulting
Jumping and Moving weaker in general, along with a movement rework
Music/SFX Changes:
Changed/Updated tracks:
The Megastructure
Breathing Metal
Beyond This World
CrYoPod
Replaced Decay with Stacks
Removed 40AA
5 New random Ambient sounds
Reworked all old random ambient sounds
Added light buzz
SFX overhaul for elevator in "The Megastructure"
Lots of new ambient & drone sounds
Changed force field sfx
Changed pitch of all object collisions to be unique to the object
Adjusted sound levels / mastering
New wind SFX in "The Megastructure.
Most sounds are now stereo instead of mono, improving sound quality
Changes:
Renamed some areas and checkpoints
leaves in "The Megastructure" move stronger with the wind now
Megastructure Title card now triggers late
More wind FX in "The Megastructure"
VFX overhaul for elevator in "The Megastructure"
Post Processing Overhaul: there is area specific post processing now. "Archive?", "Offices?" and "Containers?" has some, although its more noticable in level 2
Camera shake falling rework
New Falling indicator UI
UI changes to crosshair and restart slider
Leaderboard Loading indicator
Faster main menu navigation
New main menu sfx
New main menu credits
Your own entry in the ingame leaderboard is now highlighted with an underscore.
Some notes have different fonts now
Less "guiding signs"
Improved visibility in some areas
Fan in "Ventilation Shaft 13." will have the correct state depending where you spawn. (if you spawn behind it, it will be turned off - similar to the elevator)
Gameplay changes to entire level 1.
Signs are now interactable
there is no more FOV change when falling fast
Moved some checkpoints
RevelOS more readable
RevelOS error sound
RevelOS now accepts W A S D input
RevelOS now accepts space as alternative to enter
RevelOS code/password/username fields no longer allow spaces (as character).
When using a RevelOS input field, you can now "exit" it by pressing space or enter (will try to validate your input and switch to the next button if its wrong)
RevelOS tutorial rework
Font now supports "Ä, Ö, Ü... etc"
Font is now a bit clearer to read
Various decoration changes across all scenes inlcuding new secret and small vfx
Also polish with lightmaps, lighprobes, reverb accross the first level
Better ambient occlusion.
Lighting changes across all scenes
Megastructure background light no longer affected by fog
Changes to multiple materials & textures adding secondary detail textures
Various other smaller changes / polish
Optimisation:
New optimisation tools for foliage system reducing overdraw and face count
Minor optimisation for physics objects
Reworked background in ("The Megastructure")
Optimisation for lightprobes (mainly relevant in "The Megastructure")
Big optimisation with fan volumetric lights in "The Megastructure"
Optimisation changes to "Offices
Volumetric lights shadow optimisation
Face count reduction for various meshes (most notably Containers and pipes)
Major optimisation across all areas of the first level
Smaller lightmap sizes
Added mipmap streaming for smaller memory usage
Other optimisation with lightprobes and shadows
Bugfixes:
FIxed glitched level unloading order in "Offices?" where you previously glitch out of the world.
Fixed view glitches
Screen in main menu fades to black properly when loading a level now
Fixed object collision particles
Added missing font in "Containers?"
Added missing computers in "Office?"
Fixed dissapearing objectss in "Offices?"
Entering lots of commandline messages wont have weird scaling problems anymore
Fixed revelOS tutorial button scalings
Fixed reverb zones getting messed up and stuck
Lots of other fixes
-Stefaaan !!
THANK YOU
