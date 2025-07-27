 Skip to content
Major 27 July 2025 Build 19377520 Edited 27 July 2025 – 23:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi hello, its finally time. The 0.2 Update is finally here! It took.. "a bit" longer than I had hoped but still in time before the next devlog. This Update really is BIG and I hope you enjoy it. Along with it, there is also a new trailer:

Like always, this is a PLAYTEST, so please join the discord and fill out the new feedback form for an exclusive role.

The changelog is very long so here is a quick TL;DR version:

  • Level 2

  • New Achievements & Music

  • Lots of Polish

  • Movement overhaul

  • Music overhaul

  • Optimisation

  • Terminal codes dont reset after dying or quitting and continuing a session anymore

  • PLIMBO

Now, here is the full changelog:

New Content

  • Level 2

  • Wallrunning & Moving Platforms

  • 3 New Achievements

  • 4 New Music tracks

  • 1 New Radio Tracks

New Features

  • Interactable & Breakable Radios (you can start / stop the music playing)

  • Added checkpoint saving UI, overhauled loading UI

  • New "checkpoint" system. These "checkpoints" arent really full checkpoints since they dont have a leaderboard, you cannot spawn on them from the level selector and they must always be bound to a parent checkpoint. They are meant to ease up gameplay and make it less frustrating.

  • The codes for the computers are now playthrough persistant, meaning that if you die or quit and the continue your session you will get the same codes. They reset when starting a new game or loading a specific checkpoint.

  • CCTV cameras (can be broken by player)

  • Tons of new secret commandline commands (easter eggs)

  • New commandline commands:

    • showspeed (shows a GUI with a live updating player speed)

    • showpos (shows a GUI with a live updating player position and rotation)

    • LoadLevelCommand (Load specific level, checkpoint, savepoint)

  • PLIMBO

Movement Changes / Fixes:

  • Crouching is less "slidy now

  • You can look around when vaulting now

  • Added "slow walking" option

  • Improved Vaulting

  • Jumping and Moving weaker in general, along with a movement rework

Music/SFX Changes:

  • Changed/Updated tracks:

    • The Megastructure

    • Breathing Metal

    • Beyond This World

    • CrYoPod

  • Replaced Decay with Stacks

  • Removed 40AA

  • 5 New random Ambient sounds

  • Reworked all old random ambient sounds

  • Added light buzz

  • SFX overhaul for elevator in "The Megastructure"

  • Lots of new ambient & drone sounds

  • Changed force field sfx

  • Changed pitch of all object collisions to be unique to the object

  • Adjusted sound levels / mastering

  • New wind SFX in "The Megastructure.

  • Most sounds are now stereo instead of mono, improving sound quality

Changes:

  • Renamed some areas and checkpoints

  • leaves in "The Megastructure" move stronger with the wind now

  • Megastructure Title card now triggers late

  • More wind FX in "The Megastructure"

  • VFX overhaul for elevator in "The Megastructure"

  • Post Processing Overhaul: there is area specific post processing now. "Archive?", "Offices?" and "Containers?" has some, although its more noticable in level 2

  • Camera shake falling rework

  • New Falling indicator UI

  • UI changes to crosshair and restart slider

  • Leaderboard Loading indicator

  • Faster main menu navigation

  • New main menu sfx

  • New main menu credits

  • Your own entry in the ingame leaderboard is now highlighted with an underscore.

  • Some notes have different fonts now

  • Less "guiding signs"

  • Improved visibility in some areas

  • Fan in "Ventilation Shaft 13." will have the correct state depending where you spawn. (if you spawn behind it, it will be turned off - similar to the elevator)

  • Gameplay changes to entire level 1.

  • Signs are now interactable

  • there is no more FOV change when falling fast

  • Moved some checkpoints

  • RevelOS more readable

  • RevelOS error sound

  • RevelOS now accepts W A S D input

  • RevelOS now accepts space as alternative to enter

  • RevelOS code/password/username fields no longer allow spaces (as character).

  • When using a RevelOS input field, you can now "exit" it by pressing space or enter (will try to validate your input and switch to the next button if its wrong)

  • RevelOS tutorial rework

  • Font now supports "Ä, Ö, Ü... etc"

  • Font is now a bit clearer to read

  • Various decoration changes across all scenes inlcuding new secret and small vfx

  • Also polish with lightmaps, lighprobes, reverb accross the first level

  • Better ambient occlusion.

  • Lighting changes across all scenes

  • Megastructure background light no longer affected by fog

  • Changes to multiple materials & textures adding secondary detail textures

  • Various other smaller changes / polish

Optimisation:

  • New optimisation tools for foliage system reducing overdraw and face count

  • Minor optimisation for physics objects

  • Reworked background in ("The Megastructure")

  • Optimisation for lightprobes (mainly relevant in "The Megastructure")

  • Big optimisation with fan volumetric lights in "The Megastructure"

  • Optimisation changes to "Offices

  • Volumetric lights shadow optimisation

  • Face count reduction for various meshes (most notably Containers and pipes)

  • Major optimisation across all areas of the first level

  • Smaller lightmap sizes

  • Added mipmap streaming for smaller memory usage

  • Other optimisation with lightprobes and shadows

Bugfixes:

  • FIxed glitched level unloading order in "Offices?" where you previously glitch out of the world.

  • Fixed view glitches

  • Screen in main menu fades to black properly when loading a level now

  • Fixed object collision particles

  • Added missing font in "Containers?"

  • Added missing computers in "Office?"

  • Fixed dissapearing objectss in "Offices?"

  • Entering lots of commandline messages wont have weird scaling problems anymore

  • Fixed revelOS tutorial button scalings

  • Fixed reverb zones getting messed up and stuck

  • Lots of other fixes

-Stefaaan !!

THANK YOU

Changed files in this update

