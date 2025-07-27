 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19377504
Update notes via Steam Community

Endless Revamp Patch (v1.3.3)

The title was not a typo. The latest patch focuses on completely reworking and overhauling endless mode. Not only is endless mode harder, it’s also been transformed from a mindless infinity grind to a fully featured addition containing 50 new events! Some of which will be quite surprising…


Additionally both the Chinese (zh-Hanz) and Chinese (zh-TW) have been re-translated. Hopefully they’re nicer to read now.


Full Change Log

  • Chinese (zh-Hanz) has been re-translated

  • Chinese (zh-TW) has been re-translated

  • Added 50 new events

    • An Unspoken Return

    • The Earl of Ruin

    • Shadow of the Crow

    • Harvest's End

    • Corrosion's Caw

    • The Silent Flock

    • Stolen Luster

    • The Mad Feast

    • Infernal Invitation

    • Price of Knowing

    • Lesson in Emptiness

    • Prince's Edict

    • Revelation of Rust

    • Worthless Truth

    • Cacophony of Thought

    • Cacophonous Duke

    • Composer's Silence

    • Undead Dirge

    • The Duke's Mad Dance

    • Shattering Aria

    • Hymn to Rot

    • Anthem of Unmaking

    • Captain of Manslaughter

    • The Unwritten Census

    • President's Tithe

    • Spirit Siphon

    • The Author's Rebuke

    • Silent Procession

    • The Making Of Pig Iron

    • Duke of Dust and Gold

    • The Gilded Curse

    • Dead Man's Tithe

    • Command of Dust

    • Eloquent Chorus

    • The Duke's Dismissal

    • A Toll on Body and Soul

    • The Maker's Wrath

    • The Architect's Mark

    • Unstable Foundations

    • A Sudden Burial

    • A Murder of Crows

    • The Hollow Blueprint

    • Flesh and Iron

    • Choking of the Land

    • Salt the Earth

    • Silence of Prayers

    • The Encroachment of Void

    • Shack Left Bare

    • Parting Ways

    • Vanished!

  • Added 6 new relics

    • Mark of Stolas

    • Mark of Amdusias

    • Mark of Raum

    • Mark of Glasya Labolas

    • Mark of Bune

    • Mark of Malphas

  • Tweaks

    • Buffed endless mode

    • Internal refactoring

    • Events from 1.3 onwards now count towards the "Killed Villagers" stat

    • Event "Passing Wizard" is now exclusive to week 3

    • Updated ritual level graphics

    • The font of the text popups in combat now matches the rest of the game

  • Bug Fixes

    • Fixed a crash that occurs when spell casting demons try targeting zombies that don't exist

    • Fixed a crash that occurs when zombies trigger an ‘OnDodge’ relic after there are no more enemies to dodge

    • Events from 1.3 onwards now trigger relics

    • Endless mode demons can now receive buffs to combat exclusive stats (armor, regen, etc)

Changed files in this update

