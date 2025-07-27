Endless Revamp Patch (v1.3.3)
The title was not a typo. The latest patch focuses on completely reworking and overhauling endless mode. Not only is endless mode harder, it’s also been transformed from a mindless infinity grind to a fully featured addition containing 50 new events! Some of which will be quite surprising…
Additionally both the Chinese (zh-Hanz) and Chinese (zh-TW) have been re-translated. Hopefully they’re nicer to read now.
Full Change Log
Chinese (zh-Hanz) has been re-translated
Chinese (zh-TW) has been re-translated
Added 50 new events
An Unspoken Return
The Earl of Ruin
Shadow of the Crow
Harvest's End
Corrosion's Caw
The Silent Flock
Stolen Luster
The Mad Feast
Infernal Invitation
Price of Knowing
Lesson in Emptiness
Prince's Edict
Revelation of Rust
Worthless Truth
Cacophony of Thought
Cacophonous Duke
Composer's Silence
Undead Dirge
The Duke's Mad Dance
Shattering Aria
Hymn to Rot
Anthem of Unmaking
Captain of Manslaughter
The Unwritten Census
President's Tithe
Spirit Siphon
The Author's Rebuke
Silent Procession
The Making Of Pig Iron
Duke of Dust and Gold
The Gilded Curse
Dead Man's Tithe
Command of Dust
Eloquent Chorus
The Duke's Dismissal
A Toll on Body and Soul
The Maker's Wrath
The Architect's Mark
Unstable Foundations
A Sudden Burial
A Murder of Crows
The Hollow Blueprint
Flesh and Iron
Choking of the Land
Salt the Earth
Silence of Prayers
The Encroachment of Void
Shack Left Bare
Parting Ways
Vanished!
Added 6 new relics
Mark of Stolas
Mark of Amdusias
Mark of Raum
Mark of Glasya Labolas
Mark of Bune
Mark of Malphas
Tweaks
Buffed endless mode
Internal refactoring
Events from 1.3 onwards now count towards the "Killed Villagers" stat
Event "Passing Wizard" is now exclusive to week 3
Updated ritual level graphics
The font of the text popups in combat now matches the rest of the game
Bug Fixes
Fixed a crash that occurs when spell casting demons try targeting zombies that don't exist
Fixed a crash that occurs when zombies trigger an ‘OnDodge’ relic after there are no more enemies to dodge
Events from 1.3 onwards now trigger relics
Endless mode demons can now receive buffs to combat exclusive stats (armor, regen, etc)
