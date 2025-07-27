Endless Revamp Patch (v1.3.3)

The title was not a typo. The latest patch focuses on completely reworking and overhauling endless mode. Not only is endless mode harder, it’s also been transformed from a mindless infinity grind to a fully featured addition containing 50 new events! Some of which will be quite surprising…





Additionally both the Chinese (zh-Hanz) and Chinese (zh-TW) have been re-translated. Hopefully they’re nicer to read now.





Full Change Log