General• Added Total Weapon DPS and Headshot Multiplier on Armory.
Weapons
Zipper• Base damage decreased from 7 to 6.
• Headshot percentage decreased from 1.1 to 0.8.
• Range decreased from 8192 to 5406.
Breachr• Range decreased from 8192 to 5406.
Hand Cannon• Base Damage increased from 10 to 12.
• Damage percentage increased from 0.9 to 1.0.
Light Rifle• Range decreased from 8192 to 6144.
Military Rifle• Recoil Y Modifier decreased from 600 to 550.
Maps
NP_Ballroom• Added Roofs to the Medium Camp on the second floor and the Bazaar.
• Changed rotation of all camps to face more appropriate entrances (to minimize paid actors).
Items
Cloak of Toph• Now blocks Minion health bars.
• Blocks Minion paths again.
Smoke Pearl• Now blocks Minion health bars.
Toy Cannon• Added hitmarker cue on hit.
Cursed Grimoire• Added hitmarker cue on hit.
Comet• Added hitmarker cue on hit.
Violet Urn• Added hitmarker cue on hit.
Bug Fixes• Fixed a bug where if a spell with a cast-indicator was cast during packet lost, the spell would go on cooldown without being cast.
• Fixed a bug where players would have floating numbers for damage appear for Venomous Charm, even without line of sight.
• Fixed a bug where Renewal Mechanism did not properly have the Regen tag.
Changed files in this update