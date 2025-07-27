General • Added Total Weapon DPS and Headshot Multiplier on Armory.



Weapons Zipper • Base damage decreased from 7 to 6.

• Headshot percentage decreased from 1.1 to 0.8.

• Range decreased from 8192 to 5406.



Breachr • Range decreased from 8192 to 5406.



Hand Cannon • Base Damage increased from 10 to 12.

• Damage percentage increased from 0.9 to 1.0.



Light Rifle • Range decreased from 8192 to 6144.



Military Rifle • Recoil Y Modifier decreased from 600 to 550.



Maps NP_Ballroom • Added Roofs to the Medium Camp on the second floor and the Bazaar.

• Changed rotation of all camps to face more appropriate entrances (to minimize paid actors).



Items Cloak of Toph • Now blocks Minion health bars.

• Blocks Minion paths again.



Smoke Pearl • Now blocks Minion health bars.



Toy Cannon • Added hitmarker cue on hit.



Cursed Grimoire • Added hitmarker cue on hit.



Comet • Added hitmarker cue on hit.



Violet Urn • Added hitmarker cue on hit.



Bug Fixes • Fixed a bug where if a spell with a cast-indicator was cast during packet lost, the spell would go on cooldown without being cast.

• Fixed a bug where players would have floating numbers for damage appear for Venomous Charm, even without line of sight.

• Fixed a bug where Renewal Mechanism did not properly have the Regen tag.