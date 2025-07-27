 Skip to content
27 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

General

• Added Total Weapon DPS and Headshot Multiplier on Armory.

Weapons

Zipper

• Base damage decreased from 7 to 6.
• Headshot percentage decreased from 1.1 to 0.8.
• Range decreased from 8192 to 5406.

Breachr

• Range decreased from 8192 to 5406.

Hand Cannon

• Base Damage increased from 10 to 12.
• Damage percentage increased from 0.9 to 1.0.

Light Rifle

• Range decreased from 8192 to 6144.

Military Rifle

• Recoil Y Modifier decreased from 600 to 550.

Maps

NP_Ballroom

• Added Roofs to the Medium Camp on the second floor and the Bazaar.
• Changed rotation of all camps to face more appropriate entrances (to minimize paid actors).

Items

Cloak of Toph

• Now blocks Minion health bars.
• Blocks Minion paths again.

Smoke Pearl

• Now blocks Minion health bars.

Toy Cannon

• Added hitmarker cue on hit.

Cursed Grimoire

• Added hitmarker cue on hit.

Comet

• Added hitmarker cue on hit.

Violet Urn

• Added hitmarker cue on hit.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed a bug where if a spell with a cast-indicator was cast during packet lost, the spell would go on cooldown without being cast.
• Fixed a bug where players would have floating numbers for damage appear for Venomous Charm, even without line of sight.
• Fixed a bug where Renewal Mechanism did not properly have the Regen tag.

