27 July 2025 Build 19377478 Edited 27 July 2025 – 21:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • IMPORTANT Read -> Get Target -> Type will now return 0 for nothing, 1 for obstacle, 2 for friendly fighter, and 3 for hostile fighter (changed from -1, 0, 1, and 2 respectively). If you have used a "Read" node to get a target's type in any of your drones, you will have to update that code accordingly
  • Added a news window that will appear on first load (if you have played the game before) or if you go back to the title screen (F5). Clicking on a news item will mark it as read and that item will no longer appear. If there are no items then the news window will not pop up. This will be used for more important updates that may affect your code or game balance (such as the above patch note)
  • Added a window that will appear if there's internal code error, it doesn't automatically report but if you're feeling helpful there's a "copy to clipboard" button and you can paste it in our Discord's bugs channel (or post on Reddit or email me)
  • Fixed decals on PvP opponents' drones not appearing if you haven't unlocked them

