After a short vacation, work on the project has resumed with renewed energy. The current demo still has many rough edges, but stability is constantly improving.

Added a new section in the options: you can now enable or disable built-in and third-party modifications at will.

Footstep sounds now always match the terrain.

Added the ability to raid other camps.

C + MMB (Follow me)

C + RMB (Take position)

Bot control commands have been restored:

Credits are now awarded for each mercenary killed.

Bots now use weapon attachments and flashlights at night.

Slightly reduced accuracy for all bot ranks.

The list of current tasks is now available in the main player interface.

The "Bounty Hunter" contract is prioritized for real players, then for bots.

Tasks (contracts) are now automatically assigned if the player has no current task.

Fixed an issue where the character did not experience effects during bleeding.

Fixed crosshair centering after weapon collision with obstacles.

Fixed a bug allowing players to jump over any wall if standing with their back to it.

Fixed errors when using vehicle weapons (shooting/reloading).

Fixed an issue that made it impossible to build or place mines on roads.

Fixed some errors in the location editor.

Fixed a bug where terrain would ignore the current biome settings, resulting in incorrect terrain generation.

Fixed incorrect armband color depending on the team.

Placement of mines is now visually clearer.

Captured enemies no longer participate in capturing locations.

Injury debuff effects have been adjusted.

Improved map and location generation algorithms, and fixed some bugs.