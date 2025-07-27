 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19377440
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

After a short vacation, work on the project has resumed with renewed energy. The current demo still has many rough edges, but stability is constantly improving.

NEW:

  • Added a new cargo vehicle (pickup).

  • Added the ability to raid other camps.

  • Added new built-in locations (Airfield, Settlement).

  • Footstep sounds now always match the terrain.

  • Added a new section in the options: you can now enable or disable built-in and third-party modifications at will.

BOTS:

  • Improved bot behavior.

  • Slightly reduced accuracy for all bot ranks.

  • Bots now use weapon attachments and flashlights at night.

  • Credits are now awarded for each mercenary killed.

  • Wounded bots now receive a speed penalty.

  • Bot control commands have been restored:

    • C + LMB (Check area)

    • C + RMB (Take position)

    • C + MMB (Follow me)

TASKS:

  • Tasks (contracts) are now automatically assigned if the player has no current task.

  • The "Bounty Hunter" contract is prioritized for real players, then for bots.

  • The list of current tasks is now available in the main player interface.

FIXES:

  • Fixed an issue where the character did not experience effects during bleeding.

  • Fixed crosshair centering after weapon collision with obstacles.

  • Fixed a bug allowing players to jump over any wall if standing with their back to it.

  • Fixed errors when using vehicle weapons (shooting/reloading).

  • Fixed an issue that made it impossible to build or place mines on roads.

  • Fixed some errors in the location editor.

  • Fixed a bug where terrain would ignore the current biome settings, resulting in incorrect terrain generation.

  • Fixed incorrect armband color depending on the team.

  • Placement of mines is now visually clearer.

  • Captured enemies no longer participate in capturing locations.

  • Injury debuff effects have been adjusted.

  • Improved map and location generation algorithms, and fixed some bugs.

  • Improved optimization.

Huge thanks to everyone who continues to support the project, your help is greatly appreciated!

Dev

