Hello everyone!
After a short vacation, work on the project has resumed with renewed energy. The current demo still has many rough edges, but stability is constantly improving.
NEW:
Added a new cargo vehicle (pickup).
Added the ability to raid other camps.
Added new built-in locations (Airfield, Settlement).
Footstep sounds now always match the terrain.
Added a new section in the options: you can now enable or disable built-in and third-party modifications at will.
BOTS:
Improved bot behavior.
Slightly reduced accuracy for all bot ranks.
Bots now use weapon attachments and flashlights at night.
Credits are now awarded for each mercenary killed.
Wounded bots now receive a speed penalty.
Bot control commands have been restored:
C + LMB (Check area)
C + RMB (Take position)
C + MMB (Follow me)
TASKS:
Tasks (contracts) are now automatically assigned if the player has no current task.
The "Bounty Hunter" contract is prioritized for real players, then for bots.
The list of current tasks is now available in the main player interface.
FIXES:
Fixed an issue where the character did not experience effects during bleeding.
Fixed crosshair centering after weapon collision with obstacles.
Fixed a bug allowing players to jump over any wall if standing with their back to it.
Fixed errors when using vehicle weapons (shooting/reloading).
Fixed an issue that made it impossible to build or place mines on roads.
Fixed some errors in the location editor.
Fixed a bug where terrain would ignore the current biome settings, resulting in incorrect terrain generation.
Fixed incorrect armband color depending on the team.
Placement of mines is now visually clearer.
Captured enemies no longer participate in capturing locations.
Injury debuff effects have been adjusted.
Improved map and location generation algorithms, and fixed some bugs.
Improved optimization.
Huge thanks to everyone who continues to support the project, your help is greatly appreciated!
Dev
Changed files in this update