27 July 2025 Build 19377371 Edited 28 July 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey guys, hope your willing to come back and explore more of the update!

New stuff

  • Added a new helicopter: the bulker \[EXPERIMENTAL] "known for its armor, its nearly impossible to take down, with explosive rounds barely making dents, and with its high damaged rounds, described as an explosive

  • Revamped most of the "Bedroom" map

  • Added a more detailed model and texuter to the "Jimbo" model, rig, and material

  • Hid some small toy soldiers around some maps

  • Added more props to "The Trenches"

  • Changed the sky box for a number of reasons

  • Fixed helicopters only spawning once (I think)

Fixed stuff

- Gave the "Support" Helicopter more proper collisions

- Fixed "The Trenches" randomly getting lower quality


I know its a small update but I didnt have much to go off of, so if you have any ideas, you should leave them in the discord. and the first person to post ALL the toy soldier bases in the discord will get something

