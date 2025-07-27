Hey guys, hope your willing to come back and explore more of the update!



New stuff



Added a new helicopter: the bulker \[EXPERIMENTAL] " known for its armor, its nearly impossible to take down, with explosive rounds barely making dents, and with its high damaged rounds, described as an explosive

Revamped most of the "Bedroom" map

Added a more detailed model and texuter to the "Jimbo" model, rig, and material

Hid some small toy soldiers around some maps

Added more props to "The Trenches"

Changed the sky box for a number of reasons

Fixed helicopters only spawning once (I think)

Fixed stuff

- Gave the "Support" Helicopter more proper collisions

- Fixed "The Trenches" randomly getting lower quality



I know its a small update but I didnt have much to go off of, so if you have any ideas, you should leave them in the discord. and the first person to post ALL the toy soldier bases in the discord will get something