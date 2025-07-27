Hey guys, hope your willing to come back and explore more of the update!
New stuff
Added a new helicopter: the bulker \[EXPERIMENTAL] "known for its armor, its nearly impossible to take down, with explosive rounds barely making dents, and with its high damaged rounds, described as an explosive
Revamped most of the "Bedroom" map
Added a more detailed model and texuter to the "Jimbo" model, rig, and material
Hid some small toy soldiers around some maps
Added more props to "The Trenches"
Changed the sky box for a number of reasons
Fixed helicopters only spawning once (I think)
Fixed stuff
- Gave the "Support" Helicopter more proper collisions
- Fixed "The Trenches" randomly getting lower quality
I know its a small update but I didnt have much to go off of, so if you have any ideas, you should leave them in the discord. and the first person to post ALL the toy soldier bases in the discord will get something
Changed files in this update