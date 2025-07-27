 Skip to content
Major 27 July 2025 Build 19377353 Edited 28 July 2025 – 00:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Trackmaster has been updated to Unity 6, which brings major performance improvements, especially for large maps. The physics engine has been updated and the car handling tweaked for better stability at high speed and on moving blocks.

A new coop gamemode has been added, where the player cars are chained together by ropes and have to finish the track together. More blocks and variations have been added, the user interface has been polished and many bugs fixed.

Trackmaster will participate in Steam Racing Fest with a discount, July 28 to August 4.

