Trackmaster has been updated to Unity 6, which brings major performance improvements, especially for large maps. The physics engine has been updated and the car handling tweaked for better stability at high speed and on moving blocks.

A new coop gamemode has been added, where the player cars are chained together by ropes and have to finish the track together. More blocks and variations have been added, the user interface has been polished and many bugs fixed.

Trackmaster will participate in Steam Racing Fest with a discount, July 28 to August 4.