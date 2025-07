since i kinda had to release this patch, you lucky ducks get some updates on the soda boss, yay.



soda boss:

-new challenge and achievement for beating it faster

-difficulty scaling

-2 new rooms

-a real ending

-sounds for the boss



general:

-action lines for goin fast

-shortcuts menu in options



sorry if the elevator thing made the game unplayable for you, ill add bug reporting sometime i swear.