Hello chefs! We just hit the incredible milestone of 100 reviews! Even more incredible is that 100% of them are positive, a fact for which I am eternally proud and grateful. <3



The game is certainly not without faults but thanks to your feedback we're hard at work to fix all the bugs and continue improving your experience in the kitchen. All the words of praise and encouragement mean the world to us, and we promise to repay your kindness with the best roguelike omelet cooking game you've ever seen!



We're listening to everything you report via the in-game forum, on our Discord, or here on the Steam forums and I've been chopping down the most critical issues as fast as I can. Thankfully I believe I've resolved all the bugs that prevent you from cooking and I'm now hard at work on Omelet You Cook's first major update!



Thanks for your support, chefs! See you in early August.



Love,

Schu



v0.8.10-v0.8.14 Patch Notes