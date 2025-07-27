Hello chefs! We just hit the incredible milestone of 100 reviews! Even more incredible is that 100% of them are positive, a fact for which I am eternally proud and grateful. <3
The game is certainly not without faults but thanks to your feedback we're hard at work to fix all the bugs and continue improving your experience in the kitchen. All the words of praise and encouragement mean the world to us, and we promise to repay your kindness with the best roguelike omelet cooking game you've ever seen!
We're listening to everything you report via the in-game forum, on our Discord, or here on the Steam forums and I've been chopping down the most critical issues as fast as I can. Thankfully I believe I've resolved all the bugs that prevent you from cooking and I'm now hard at work on Omelet You Cook's first major update!
Thanks for your support, chefs! See you in early August.
Love,
Schu
v0.8.10-v0.8.14 Patch Notes
Fixed bug where game could crash during Principal Clucker's inspection
Fixed bug where Apple would show a crazy high number before revealing true score
Fixed bug where users couldn't finish tutorial on 16:10 or thinner aspect ratios
Fixed bug where GO sign wouldn't appear on some aspect ratios
Fixed bug where game could softlock during scoring animation (I think)
This was caused by ingredients moving during the animation. Now they can't. Please get in touch if this bug reoccurs since it's difficult to reproduce consistently
Improved performance when omelet is rotating
Disabled Discord Rich Presence (because it was crashing the game on startup for some users)
Fixed typo involving Mr. Culbertson's abnormally large biceps
Steak is now Raw instead of Baked because Hjalte drew it extra rare
Changed files in this update