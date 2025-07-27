Wires

The Constant gate has been removed, old Constants now automatically migrate to Variables.

Bugs

Fixed frequent GPU crash affecting AMD GPUs on DirectX 12 by disabling compute light culling. This temporarily breaks the ability to use virtual shadow maps and may cause slight performance degradation. We will revisit whether we can re-enable it once we upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.6 as Epic has rewritten the broken culling shader there.

Fixed rare GPU crash and rendering artifacts affecting AMD GPUs on both DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 that was caused by misaligned reads in the wire shader.

Fixed server crash when exec output wire is connected to comparison gate input.

Fixed wrong root node size on inserting new objects into OctoBVH, affecting level of detail of brick grid colliders.

Fixed components missing when loading legacy prefabs saved before version CL11696.

Fixed Bow, Plasma Pistol, Plasma SMG, Pump Shotgun not using the new first person firing method.

Fixed missing display names on activated variants of switch and button bricks.

Fixed permission tooltips not showing showing in the role editor.

Fixed Japanese strings having shown up in French localization, again.

Fixed world names not showing in the details view for worlds downloaded from the gallery.

Fixed Character Leave Zone event not getting passed a character.