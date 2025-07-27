 Skip to content
27 July 2025
- Sorry it seems that people who came online after a while and got too much offline progress could not play the event until now. It should work now for everyone. As people like that lost some initial time, I increased the bucket level to 18 and speed to 10 and added 1 million buckets for people with lower levels.
- Also a few other fixes like monster cores still were not calculated right offline, some tooltip and text issues.

