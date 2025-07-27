Hi everyone,

I just released the next version of the Trials of Yarbil playtest with a ton of updates.

How you can help:

The best way to help improve the game is to record yourself playing through the game and send it to me over on the discord server. If you aren't comfortable recording you can still provide feedback through #issues-n-feedback channel.

What's changed?

I've decided to take the level design in a new direction to offer more creative and dynamic gameplay. You'll notice that levels have opened up a bit more allowing multiple ways to beat each level.

I've also changed the movement a little bit. The dash is now distance-based. TLDR: it's easier to control (at least it should be lol).

There are also plenty of little changes here and there. For example, the exploding barrels now work based on a timer. Once they are hit (by a bomb, enemy arrow, or attack), they start losing health and explode. This should create new ways to use the exploding barrels to kill the enemies and yourself.

Other than that, it's just been a lot of polish to get the game feeling really good. Thank you all.

- Nick