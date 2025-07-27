 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19377132 Edited 27 July 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Last update caused the level and achievement system to break (oops!). This is a small patch to restore the system and get things working again.

Sorry all!

