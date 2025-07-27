Thanks for enjoying the game so far! It's wild that we've got over 140 reviews and the extreme majority of them are positive! I'm putting out this second patch to address a couple softlocks and some headache-inducing points that seemed to be consistent for players.

Slightly slowed Neon's fall arc. Once Neon begins falling (while not attacking or in any special states), they will briefly fall slower than they did before, before falling at normal speed. This should help people who feel that Neon falls like a brick, without overhauling Neon's physics nor making the jump feel floaty to those who got used to it. Also, you can hold the jump button to extend that hangtime, which has always been in the game but was never explicitly mentioned.

Nitra District's Bumper gimmick has been expanded. Instead of a bubble, it now is about as wide as a standard platform. Still looks kinda like a weird bubble though. Neon's attack hitboxes are utterly gigantic, so the actual difficulty of hitting these hasn't gone down that much. It's moreso that the bumper sprites now help players to feel that leniency up front and reduce how much they'd have to adjust to it after the fact.

Neon will now fall slowly when making contact with this bumper gimmick. This will give everyone a better window to react to it and attack it, without changing how it works. In faster sections, this should give you much more breathing room to prepare for your next few inputs.

Slightly altered the bumper layouts in Nitra Acts 1, 3 and 4 to account for these changes. Nothing major. It's just to make it so the new sprites don't overlap each other, but they still take up a little more space overall.

Fixed a fringe issue where attacking these bumpers would sometimes give very little knockback for Neon.

Skipping dialogue during Nitra Act 3's cutscene now teleports you to the goal instantly. This fixes a softlock.

Added an invisible "corrector" behind some of the water zones in Tritium District to help combat odd bounce angle softlocks. There was a failsafe in the game already made for this, but for some reason that failsafe isn't working properly, so I'm adding this second one that absolutely guarantees that if you're stuck in certain zones for longer than a second, the game will automatically force you in a direction that leads out of it. If you find a zone where you're still bouncing infinitely in, it likely means I forgot to put this new corrector there, though I tried to get as many as I could where this issue can happen.

Removed a gate-related softlock in Phospha Act 4.

Fixed issues where Soma's spin and kick attacks stopped dealing damage after parrying the attacks once, even if you could parry the attacks again. While this technically buffs Soma, this also buffs you in that you can trigger timestop right after parrying one of her kicks now.

Parrying Soma's spin attack now sends her in the horizontal direction you attacked towards.

The miniboss at the end of Phospha Act 3's orbs now trigger timestop when dashed through.