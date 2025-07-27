 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19377121 Edited 27 July 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Attempted to fix character falling through ground when ragdolling or when moving normally.
  • Adjusted vehicle skid sounds.
  • Fixed not being unable to buy gas ganisters from the store.
  • Added saving and loading the time of day.

