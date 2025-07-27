This update introduces a number of quality-of-life improvements, control adjustments, UI fixes, and a significant rework of ship movement.

New Features and Improvements

- Implemented a new ship movement algorithm for smoother and more responsive control.

- Added item sorting functionality to the inventory UI.

- Disabled item dragging with the right mouse button to prevent accidental actions.

- Players can now double-click to select save slots in both player and galaxy save menus.

- Changed the default controller input for opening the galaxy map to Left Shoulder (previously Right Stick).

Balance and Gameplay

- Damage Reduction values in the skill tree are now expressed as percentages instead of flat values.

- Added a new item attribute: Firing Slow Penalty, which reduces movement speed penalties while firing.

- Added Firing Slow Penalty nodes to the skill tree.

- Removed deprecated attribute: Ship Engine Handling (no longer used following the updated movement system).

Fixes and UI Updates

- Increased the UI raycast detection area on inventory slots to improve item dragging precision.

- Fixed a typo in the weapon name "Quarter Pulse Blaster".

- Resolved an issue where laser damage was not displaying correctly on the Focused Beam Emitter.

- Updated internal version to 1.02.0.