This update introduces a number of quality-of-life improvements, control adjustments, UI fixes, and a significant rework of ship movement.
New Features and Improvements
- Implemented a new ship movement algorithm for smoother and more responsive control.
- Added item sorting functionality to the inventory UI.
- Disabled item dragging with the right mouse button to prevent accidental actions.
- Players can now double-click to select save slots in both player and galaxy save menus.
- Changed the default controller input for opening the galaxy map to Left Shoulder (previously Right Stick).
Balance and Gameplay
- Damage Reduction values in the skill tree are now expressed as percentages instead of flat values.
- Added a new item attribute: Firing Slow Penalty, which reduces movement speed penalties while firing.
- Added Firing Slow Penalty nodes to the skill tree.
- Removed deprecated attribute: Ship Engine Handling (no longer used following the updated movement system).
Fixes and UI Updates
- Increased the UI raycast detection area on inventory slots to improve item dragging precision.
- Fixed a typo in the weapon name "Quarter Pulse Blaster".
- Resolved an issue where laser damage was not displaying correctly on the Focused Beam Emitter.
- Updated internal version to 1.02.0.
Changed files in this update