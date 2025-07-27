HELLO STEVE!

First and foremost, I want to thank all the Steves and non-Steves for the amazing support! While having only 4700 wishlists prelaunch, we managed to sell more than 5,000 copies in less than 5 days!

As definitely named Steve, I want to personally thank all of you for enjoying the game!

New content and new features

New achievement

Added the "Stevie Wonders" achievement: Complete the warehouse. (translation to come to Russian and Chinese very soon)

New shortcuts

Two new shortcuts have been added (keyboard only):

F3 - Will disable the objects' tooltips

F4 - Will hide the UI

In addition, a new shortcut has been added to both the controller and the keyboard:

Spacebar or Left Trigger will allow you to activate the buttons "End the round", "Access the shop", and "Next round"

Balancing

Passive changes

All sign weights have been slightly increased: from 0.5 density to 0.8. Except for the Forbidden passive

Notes from Steve: While the intent is that passive should be lighter than other objects, the weight was a bit too radical; with this new change, passive should fly a little less. 33 triangles should also be easier to achieve. Forbidden passive is an exception to the rule.

Bump Sign stats have changed; it now reads: Christmas Balls now give between -25 and 50 points. Instead of -35 beforehand.

Notes from Steve: The bump sign had a risk that was too big; while it was supposed to be a passive gamble, the stats should be in your favour.

Heart Whale

The heart whale has been changed to now give +2 hearts (instead of 1 heart) when eating a heart. With the Tree sign, the whale now gives +4 hearts instead of +2 hearts.

Notes from Steve: The heart whale seemed like the weakest of the bunch, not a "quest whale" with a big reward and not a great point value as well. The whale was also weaker than the Heart sign; with this change, the Heart Whale should open new opportunities for animals.

Sports balls

Notes from Steve: Sports balls are a bit too disruptive; while this is still the intent, they do not give a good enough reward. You can await more changes to sports balls soon, but those first changes should already help a bit.

Tennis Ball effect has been changed from "First wall: Create an asteroid" to "First wall: Create a Mouse"

Notes from Steve: Tennis Ball was just unnecessary evil, this should lean more into a Sports balls - Animals - Fruits synergy

First wall objects will now always spawn just above the sport ball.

Bowling ball area of destruction has been slightly increased.

Bowling ball will now also destroy maluses and other bowling bowls

Other changes

Big Bang challenge now will have the two passives start in your deck instead of in the arena. Notes from Steve : No more infinite reroll just for the passive to stay on board.

Blue wheel has been added to the warehouse to avoid confusion with Baby wheels.

Added "safeguard" saves, if your PC crashes while saving, you will be able to manually change your save with minor progression lost.

Text and typos

Typo fix for Bomb Whale

Updated Tree sign text to avoid confusion. Only the object eaten points are double

Update credits

Bug fixes

Donuts are now correctly absorbed by Black hole.

Trains will now always appear at the center of the Arena to avoid them going through walls

Passives you start with in your challenges will no longer appear in your passive shop. This bug might have also affected the next game after your challenges.

Heart passive shop reduction should now always work

Sports letters weight has been half (from 40 density to 20), which should stop other objects from going through the arena

Changing save file should now longer crash the game.

Passive shops are now longer yellow (in High) and have the correct shaders.

Lisa Simpson achievement should work better and count all fruits and objects eaten

Objects eaten and ladybugs absorbed now count in the end game "Number of destroyed objects" stats (new records incoming)

Have a great day,

Steve