27 July 2025
HELLO STEVE!

First and foremost, I want to thank all the Steves and non-Steves for the amazing support! While having only 4700 wishlists prelaunch, we managed to sell more than 5,000 copies in less than 5 days!

As definitely named Steve, I want to personally thank all of you for enjoying the game!

New content and new features

New achievement

Added the "Stevie Wonders" achievement: Complete the warehouse. (translation to come to Russian and Chinese very soon)

New shortcuts

Two new shortcuts have been added (keyboard only):

F3 - Will disable the objects' tooltips

F4 - Will hide the UI

In addition, a new shortcut has been added to both the controller and the keyboard:

Spacebar or Left Trigger will allow you to activate the buttons "End the round", "Access the shop", and "Next round"

Balancing

Passive changes

All sign weights have been slightly increased: from 0.5 density to 0.8. Except for the Forbidden passive

Notes from Steve: While the intent is that passive should be lighter than other objects, the weight was a bit too radical; with this new change, passive should fly a little less. 33 triangles should also be easier to achieve. Forbidden passive is an exception to the rule.

Bump Sign stats have changed; it now reads: Christmas Balls now give between -25 and 50 points. Instead of -35 beforehand.

Notes from Steve: The bump sign had a risk that was too big; while it was supposed to be a passive gamble, the stats should be in your favour.

Heart Whale

The heart whale has been changed to now give +2 hearts (instead of 1 heart) when eating a heart. With the Tree sign, the whale now gives +4 hearts instead of +2 hearts.

Notes from Steve: The heart whale seemed like the weakest of the bunch, not a "quest whale" with a big reward and not a great point value as well. The whale was also weaker than the Heart sign; with this change, the Heart Whale should open new opportunities for animals.

Sports balls

Notes from Steve: Sports balls are a bit too disruptive; while this is still the intent, they do not give a good enough reward. You can await more changes to sports balls soon, but those first changes should already help a bit.

  • Tennis Ball effect has been changed from "First wall: Create an asteroid" to "First wall: Create a Mouse"
    Notes from Steve:     Tennis Ball was just unnecessary evil, this should lean more into a Sports balls - Animals - Fruits synergy

  • First wall objects will now always spawn just above the sport ball.

  • Bowling ball area of destruction has been slightly increased.

  • Bowling ball will now also destroy maluses and other bowling bowls

Other changes

  • Big Bang challenge now will have the two passives start in your deck instead of in the arena.

    Notes from Steve: No more infinite reroll just for the passive to stay on board.

  • Blue wheel has been added to the warehouse to avoid confusion with Baby wheels.

  • Added "safeguard" saves, if your PC crashes while saving, you will be able to manually change your save with minor progression lost.

Text and typos

  • Typo fix for Bomb Whale

  • Updated Tree sign text to avoid confusion. Only the object eaten points are double

  • Update credits

Bug fixes

  • Donuts are now correctly absorbed by Black hole.

  • Trains will now always appear at the center of the Arena to avoid them going through walls

  • Passives you start with in your challenges will no longer appear in your passive shop. This bug might have also affected the next game after your challenges.

  • Heart passive shop reduction should now always work

  • Sports letters weight has been half (from 40 density to 20), which should stop other objects from going through the arena

  • Changing save file should now longer crash the game.

  • Passive shops are now longer yellow (in High) and have the correct shaders.

  • Lisa Simpson achievement should work better and count all fruits and objects eaten

  • Objects eaten and ladybugs absorbed now count in the end game "Number of destroyed objects" stats (new records incoming)

Have a great day,

Steve

