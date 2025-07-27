Added new water splash effects when casting bait. The size of the splash is based on the size of the bait

Overhauled how fish are assigned point values based on size. Previously, each fish has a standard point value. The fish point value was multiplied by the size of the fish. This means a sturgeon (default point value of 30) that was half the size (.5) of the standard size would be worth 30 * .5 = 15 points. Now, we use float curves to assign point values to fish. This means that for small to average-sized fish, you can expect a smaller range on the given fish’s point value; however, if a given fish is much larger than its standard size you can expect a very high point value (Up to 4x base value).

Added new quota growth scalars. Quota will now grow faster on higher difficulties

Did a balance pass on standard fish values.