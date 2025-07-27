 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19377017
Update notes via Steam Community

Added new water splash effects when casting bait. The size of the splash is based on the size of the bait

Overhauled how fish are assigned point values based on size. Previously, each fish has a standard point value. The fish point value was multiplied by the size of the fish. This means a sturgeon (default point value of 30) that was half the size (.5) of the standard size would be worth 30 * .5 = 15 points. Now, we use float curves to assign point values to fish. This means that for small to average-sized fish, you can expect a smaller range on the given fish’s point value; however, if a given fish is much larger than its standard size you can expect a very high point value (Up to 4x base value).

Added new quota growth scalars. Quota will now grow faster on higher difficulties

Did a balance pass on standard fish values.

  • FIXED: Clients with medium to high ping (~80+) would full cast when tapping the cast button.

  • FIXED: Clients would sometimes rubberband after catching fish

  • FIXED: Boulder blocking passage to lake expansion not moving upon loading a saved game

Changed files in this update

