Dear space mechanics,

This update added a bonus for repairing spaceships,

for the first repair of a spaceship you get 1200, this number increases by 100 for each ship.

Bug fixes.

Bug#1 - when re-crafting rockets, mercury might not disappear.

Bug#2 - when buying or crafting an item in the marketplace, the lot changed.

Planned to add.

Mercury crafting system.

Your review may be more powerful than any battery in the ship :)

Good luck with crafting <3